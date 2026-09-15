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TS Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi reflects on Puso Dithejane’s rise at Chicago Fire – ‘He has made himself a household name in the MLS’
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Sukazi hails Dithejane’s American dream
TS Galaxy Chairman Tim Sukazi has opened up on the rise of his former winger Puso Dithejane at Chicago Fire and the Major League Soccer (MLS).
The 22-year-old has transformed into one of the most talked-about players at The Fire since the MLS returned from the 2026 FIFA World Cup break, scoring decisive and important goals for Gregg Berhalter's charges.
"Puso is doing fantastically well at Chicago Fire, so to us really it makes us proud to see one of our own products making an impact in the international stage and most importantly I think it augurs well for South African football," Sukazi said, per KickOff.
Player of the Month recognition
Amid the signing of former Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski by the Chicago-based side, the Christiana native has even shone above the Polish legend for the period in consideration, after he won the club's Player of the Month award for August and September.
"It's very important that when we export players, that they have a great impact in the league that they are playing in."
"So, I regard him as one of those."
"He is still gonna probably do more," the chairman added.
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Bafana prospect?
The incisiveness mentioned by Sukazi has been a hallmark of Dithejane's game in the States.
His ability to beat defenders in one-on-one situations and his improved finishing have made him a vital asset for Berhalter’s side.
"Fortunately, I had the luck to watch him live, he looks very sharp, he looks incisive and it looks like he is going to contribute a lot to our national team.
"So, congrats to TS Galaxy for seeing his potential, realising it, nurturing it and affording this opportunity," Sukazi continued.
The winger’s form has inevitably led to discussions regarding his involvement with Bafana Bafana.
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Credit to Dithejane
The player's own mentality has been the driving force behind his success.
Leaving home at a young age to compete in a foreign league is a daunting task, yet Dithejane has embraced the challenge with maturity.
As he continues to outshine seasoned veterans and claim individual accolades, the future looks incredibly bright for the Christiana-born star.
"And most importantly of course [congrats] to Chicago Fire for putting a lot of work in him and enhancing his amazing talent and of course himself, Puso, for believing in himself and working very hard."
"He has made himself a household name in the MLS," The Rockets boss added.
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