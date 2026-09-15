TS Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi reflects on Puso Dithejane’s rise at Chicago Fire – ‘He has made himself a household name in the MLS’

TS Galaxy Chairman Tim Sukazi has opened up on the rise of his former winger Puso Dithejane at Chicago Fire and the Major League Soccer (MLS).

The 22-year-old has transformed into one of the most talked-about players at The Fire since the MLS returned from the 2026 FIFA World Cup break, scoring decisive and important goals for Gregg Berhalter's charges.

"Puso is doing fantastically well at Chicago Fire, so to us really it makes us proud to see one of our own products making an impact in the international stage and most importantly I think it augurs well for South African football," Sukazi said, per KickOff.



