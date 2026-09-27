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TS Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi hints at return for Adnan Beganovic as hunt for new head coach begins - 'He has unfinished business here'
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The search begins
TS Galaxy are officially on the lookout for a new head coach, with chairman Tim Sukazi making it clear that the club will consider candidates who possess a UEFA Pro Licence.
The Rockets boss believes that this specific qualification has been the cornerstone of the club's identity and past successes, and he is eager to return to that blueprint as they look to climb the Betway Premiership table.
Speaking to Ikwekwezi FM, the outspoken chairman articulated his vision for the technical bench, noting that previous appointments with similar credentials have yielded positive results.
"I think the UEFA Pro Licence has done us well. It has done us good over time. It's possible that we may go back to that, because we saw what it did for TS Galaxy," Sukazi explained as he outlined the club's recruitment strategy.
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'He has unfinished business here'
During the discussion, Sukazi specifically named Adnan Beganovic as a potential candidate to take the reins once again.
The Bosnian tactician, who departed the club towards the end of the previous campaign, is viewed as someone who understands the culture of the Rockets and could hit the ground running.
Sukazi feels there is a sense of incompletion regarding Beganovic's previous tenure at the South African side.
"Maybe Beganovic is an option, because he has unfinished business here. There are also many international coaches that we have a relationship with. We don't have one yet."
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Parker set for demotion
The search for a new leader means a change in roles for the current head coach, Bernard Parker. The former Kaizer Chiefs legendary striker is expected to step down into an assistant coach position.
Sukazi provided a candid assessment of the tactical shortcomings displayed during the Kruger United game.
"It would be great if Parker can get a UEFA Pro Licence, for example. With a benefit of hindsight, we didn't approach the Kruger match well.
"It was a hot match, to be honest, and we couldn't find solutions on our feet," the chairman added, emphasising the need for elite qualifications.
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What comes next for Galaxy?
With a crucial fixture against reigning champions Orlando Pirates looming, the club is working frantically to finalise an appointment during the current FIFA international break.
While the focus remains on finding a qualified mentor, Sukazi maintains full faith in Parker’s long-term coaching potential, provided he earns the necessary badges.
For now, however, the priority is stability and top-level expertise.
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