TS Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi hints at return for Adnan Beganovic as hunt for new head coach begins - 'He has unfinished business here'

TS Galaxy are officially on the lookout for a new head coach, with chairman Tim Sukazi making it clear that the club will consider candidates who possess a UEFA Pro Licence.

The Rockets boss believes that this specific qualification has been the cornerstone of the club's identity and past successes, and he is eager to return to that blueprint as they look to climb the Betway Premiership table.

Speaking to Ikwekwezi FM, the outspoken chairman articulated his vision for the technical bench, noting that previous appointments with similar credentials have yielded positive results.

"I think the UEFA Pro Licence has done us well. It has done us good over time. It's possible that we may go back to that, because we saw what it did for TS Galaxy," Sukazi explained as he outlined the club's recruitment strategy.



