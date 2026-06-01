TS Galaxy chairman reveals the club's crucial role in helping Khulumani Ndamane earn a place in Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana FIFA World Cup squad – ‘We made certain decisions... for the benefit of the country'
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Selfless decisions for national interest
TS Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi has revealed that the club prioritised the success of Bafana Bafana and the career of Khulumani Ndamane when sanctioning his high-profile transfer to Mamelodi Sundowns.
Despite Ndamane being a vital cog in the Rockets' machinery, Sukazi believes the move was essential for the player to gain the necessary recognition for the global stage.
"It is always pleasing to see some of your alumni making it at a global level.
"People may talk about Khulumani Ndamane but the truth is five months ago he was wearing a TS Galaxy jersey and today he's going to the World Cup," Sukazi told 947's MSW, as reported by KickOff.
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Strategic transfer to Mamelodi Sundowns
The 22-year-old Ndamane has enjoyed a meteoric rise, especially considering he was released by the Kaizer Chiefs reserve side before finding a home at TS Galaxy.
Sukazi noted that staying at a smaller club might have hindered the defender's chances of making Hugo Broos' final 26-man selection for the tournament in North America.
"At certain times we made certain decisions, certain moves for the benefit of the player but most importantly for the benefit of the country," Sukazi explained.
"So, when we transferred him to Sundowns, we knew that the chances of him making the national team squad that goes to the World Cup would be quite minimal if he was at TS Galaxy.
"Therefore we transferred him [to Sundowns] so he can play at a global stage and get recognition."
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Validating the player's international calibre
The Rockets boss has long been a vocal supporter of Ndamane’s talent, even when skeptics questioned his readiness for the international level.
Sukazi mentioned that Ndamane, along with other Galaxy graduates, have proven that the club's scouting and development systems are producing players capable of competing with the best in Africa.
"I was at pains to explain to the nation that Ndamane is a player of international calibre.
"So is [Samukelo] Kabini and people couldn't understand late last year but now they understand better having watched him at CAF level," Sukazi added.
The exposure Ndamane received while playing for Sundowns in continental competition is cited as the turning point for his World Cup prospects.
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A track record of player exports
Ndamane is not the only player to depart the Mpumalanga-based outfit for bigger stages recently.
The club’s philosophy of developing talent for the international market was further evidenced by the sale of Puso Dithejane to MLS side Chicago Fire during the same January window, reinforcing Galaxy’s status as a talent conveyor belt.
With Ndamane now set to represent South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Sukazi feels the club's "selfless" approach has been completely vindicated.
The defender's journey from being discarded by Amakhosi to becoming a World Cup-bound star remains one of the more remarkable stories in the Betway Premiership over the last two seasons.