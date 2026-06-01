TS Galaxy chairman reveals the club's crucial role in helping Khulumani Ndamane earn a place in Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana FIFA World Cup squad – ‘We made certain decisions... for the benefit of the country'

TS Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi has revealed that the club prioritised the success of Bafana Bafana and the career of Khulumani Ndamane when sanctioning his high-profile transfer to Mamelodi Sundowns.

Despite Ndamane being a vital cog in the Rockets' machinery, Sukazi believes the move was essential for the player to gain the necessary recognition for the global stage.

"It is always pleasing to see some of your alumni making it at a global level.

"People may talk about Khulumani Ndamane but the truth is five months ago he was wearing a TS Galaxy jersey and today he's going to the World Cup," Sukazi told 947's MSW, as reported by KickOff.



