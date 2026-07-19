TS Galaxy boss Tim Sukazi draws a line in the sand over Seluleko Mahlambi amid PSL giants' interest - 'He is staying put'
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Hands off the Rockets' prize asset
TS Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi has wasted no time shutting down speculation surrounding Seluleko Mahlambi's future.
Despite persistent rumours linking the winger with South Africa's traditional 'big three', Sukazi insists no formal offers have been lodged for the Rockets star, who remains a key part of the club's plans for the upcoming season.
Sukazi addressed the growing transfer speculation head-on.
"I have read that there are clubs interested in them," said Sukazi as quoted by KickOff.
"It has excited their supporters, but I can tell them now, there is no club that has spoken to us about Mahlambi."
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Evaluating the market with caution
While Sukazi is adamant that his star man is not currently on the market, he acknowledged the difficult balancing act of running a club that frequently develops elite talent.
"Whether or not we need to sell him, it’s a subject of determination because as we have been having the extraordinary ability to dispose out of our best talent and still reinforce our project, but we deal with that with caution," Sukazi explained.
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Rising stock in the PSL
Mahlambi’s reputation has skyrocketed following a productive season in which he found the back of the net six times and recorded six assists across all competitions.
However, the Galaxy leadership believes that maintaining a strong core is essential for surviving the rigours of South African top-flight football.
The chairman emphasised the difficulty of the domestic landscape when justifying his desire to keep the 21-year-old at the club.
"This league is very tough, as you develop the players and they become strong in the league, and probably at one stage or another, you become compelled to keep them," he added.
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What comes next for Mahlambi?
The youngster will be eager to build on an impressive campaign and take his game to even greater heights under the guidance of Bernard Parker.
With his stock continuing to rise, the talented attacker will be aiming to boost his numbers further and cement his reputation as one of the PSL'S brightest prospects.
However, it remains to be seen whether Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, or Mamelodi Sundowns will make their move by formally approaching Sukazi for his signature before the transfer window slams shut.
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