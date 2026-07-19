TS Galaxy boss Tim Sukazi draws a line in the sand over Seluleko Mahlambi amid PSL giants' interest - 'He is staying put'

TS Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi has wasted no time shutting down speculation surrounding Seluleko Mahlambi's future.

Despite persistent rumours linking the winger with South Africa's traditional 'big three', Sukazi insists no formal offers have been lodged for the Rockets star, who remains a key part of the club's plans for the upcoming season.

Sukazi addressed the growing transfer speculation head-on.

"I have read that there are clubs interested in them," said Sukazi as quoted by KickOff.

"It has excited their supporters, but I can tell them now, there is no club that has spoken to us about Mahlambi."



