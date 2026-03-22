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Orlando Pirates, March 2026Backpage
Kiplagat Sang

TS Galaxy 0-6 Orlando Pirates: 'This is bad match fixing! Relebohile Mofokeng is now worth R300 million, Sipho Chaine should have worked from home, anyone who complains about Yanela Mbuthuma does not know football'

After dropping points against Siwelele, the Buccaneers have responded in a convincing manner by dispatching 10-man Galaxy. By the end of the first half, the Sea Robbers had fully utilised their dominance, as the scoreline reflected what was happening on the pitch. The result thrusts the Ghost back to the top of the table, but Mamelodi Sundowns have a game in hand.

Orlando Pirates' bid to win the Premier Soccer League title received a big boost after a 6-0 win over TS Galaxy on Saturday at Mbombela Stadium.

Galaxy suffered an early setback after they were reduced to 10 men following a red card for Lentswe Motaung in the fourth minute after a dangerous challenge on Tshepang Moremi.

Two minutes later, Pirates took the lead when Relebohile Mofokeng scored. Moremi made it 2-1 in the 41st minute when he found the back of the net with an assist from Deon Hotto.

As the Rockets struggled to contain the Sea Robbers, Mlungisi Mbunjana conceded an own goal to give the away side a healthy cushion of 3-0 before the halftime break. Mofokeng scored the fourth in the 53rd minute before Kamogelo Sebelebele struck the fifth in the 64th minute. President Yama 2000 was on fire as the Bafana Bafana forward completed his hat-trick in the 69th minute.

Pirates have 51 points from 23 games, a point above Sundowns, while the Rockets are 11th with 23 points from 22 games.

After the massive win for the Soweto giants, GOAL takes a look at how the fans reacted.

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  • Kaizer Chiefs fans, March 12, 2026Backpage

    Is it AI?

    Kaizer Chiefs fans think this is AI - Zubagcine Tyrone Msongelwa

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  • TS Galaxy, Orlando Pirates, March 2026Backpage

    Match fixed

    Mofokeng's third goal made me laugh; the goalkeeper just took the ball in. Bad match fixing – Dr July Boti Majuli

  • Sipho Chaine, Orlando Pirates, August 2025Backpage

    Chaine should have worked from home

    Honestly, Sipho Chaine should have worked from home. There was no need for him to go to Mbombela - Brudence Katlego

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  • Yanela Mbuthuma of Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Is Mbuthuma a defensive striker?

    So out of six goals, our own Mbuthuma as a striker never scored even 1? No man, maybe he is a defensive striker - Certified Donacosta

  • Relebohile Mofokeng Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    What is Rele worth?

    Rele is worth R300 million now. Take it or leave it; we have seen it all - Aesthetic Lebo Babane III

  • Relebohile Mofokeng and Yanela Mbuthuma, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Mbuthuma worked hard

    If anyone complains about Mbuthuma today, he or she doesn't know football. The boy worked hard to open spaces for Mofokeng - Clock||SeaRobber