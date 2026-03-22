Orlando Pirates' bid to win the Premier Soccer League title received a big boost after a 6-0 win over TS Galaxy on Saturday at Mbombela Stadium.

Galaxy suffered an early setback after they were reduced to 10 men following a red card for Lentswe Motaung in the fourth minute after a dangerous challenge on Tshepang Moremi.

Two minutes later, Pirates took the lead when Relebohile Mofokeng scored. Moremi made it 2-1 in the 41st minute when he found the back of the net with an assist from Deon Hotto.

As the Rockets struggled to contain the Sea Robbers, Mlungisi Mbunjana conceded an own goal to give the away side a healthy cushion of 3-0 before the halftime break. Mofokeng scored the fourth in the 53rd minute before Kamogelo Sebelebele struck the fifth in the 64th minute. President Yama 2000 was on fire as the Bafana Bafana forward completed his hat-trick in the 69th minute.

Pirates have 51 points from 23 games, a point above Sundowns, while the Rockets are 11th with 23 points from 22 games.

After the massive win for the Soweto giants, GOAL takes a look at how the fans reacted.