Triple blow for Mamelodi Sundowns against Marumo Gallants as they chase Orlando Pirates in Premier Soccer League
Tide turning in favour of Sundowns
With 10 Premier Soccer League matches to go, Orlando Pirates hold a slim advantage over Mamelodi Sundowns, who have played 20 games, which is one game less.
On Tuesday, Masandawana will be up against Marumo Gallants in the top-tier fixture to be staged at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium.
Maximum points for them will take their tally to 50, two more than the current leaders, Bucs, who were held to a 1-1 draw by Siwelele in their Saturday fixture.
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Massive blow for Sundowns
Ahead of the game, Masandawana will have to do without the services of three players who are suspended.
Jayden Adams is serving his second game after the red card he suffered in the fixture against AmaZulu.
Khuliso Mudau and Aubrey Modiba collected their fourth yellow cards each, which automatically locks them out of the Tuesday game.
The trio has been vital for the club in recent outings.
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Four players walking on slippery grounds!
Coach Miguel Cardoso is hoping he will not lose his four other players for the assignment against Durban City in the first week of April.
Brayan Leon, Keanu Cupido, Nuno Santos, and Teboho Mokoena have three yellow cards each.
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The critical assignment
The main assignment for Sundowns will be on Sunday when they make a trip to West Africa, where they will be hosted by Stade Malien in the CAF Champions League.
Winning the first leg of the competition 3-0 gave the South African heavyweights an upper hand ahead of the second meeting.