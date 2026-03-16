Triple blow for Mamelodi Sundowns against Marumo Gallants as they chase Orlando Pirates in Premier Soccer League

With 10 Premier Soccer League matches to go, Orlando Pirates hold a slim advantage over Mamelodi Sundowns, who have played 20 games, which is one game less.

On Tuesday, Masandawana will be up against Marumo Gallants in the top-tier fixture to be staged at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Maximum points for them will take their tally to 50, two more than the current leaders, Bucs, who were held to a 1-1 draw by Siwelele in their Saturday fixture.