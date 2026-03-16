Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
Seth Willis

Triple blow for Mamelodi Sundowns against Marumo Gallants as they chase Orlando Pirates in Premier Soccer League

The defending champions are set for another South African top-tier assignment on Tuesday against Bahlabane Ba Ntwa at Loftus Versfeld Stadium. A win for the Brazilians will take them two points clear at the top, which will give them a psychological boost in the final third of the 2025/26 PSL campaign.

  • Tide turning in favour of Sundowns

    With 10 Premier Soccer League matches to go, Orlando Pirates hold a slim advantage over Mamelodi Sundowns, who have played 20 games, which is one game less.

    On Tuesday, Masandawana will be up against Marumo Gallants in the top-tier fixture to be staged at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

    Maximum points for them will take their tally to 50, two more than the current leaders, Bucs, who were held to a 1-1 draw by Siwelele in their Saturday fixture.

    • Advertisement
  • Khuliso Mudau, Tashreeq Mathews, Teboho Mokoena, Iqraam Rayners, Mamelodi Sundowns, December 2025Backpage

    Massive blow for Sundowns

    Ahead of the game, Masandawana will have to do without the services of three players who are suspended.

    Jayden Adams is serving his second game after the red card he suffered in the fixture against AmaZulu.

    Khuliso Mudau and Aubrey Modiba collected their fourth yellow cards each, which automatically locks them out of the Tuesday game.

    The trio has been vital for the club in recent outings.

  • Teboho Mokoena, Mamelodi Sundowns, October 2025Backpage

    Four players walking on slippery grounds!

    Coach Miguel Cardoso is hoping he will not lose his four other players for the assignment against Durban City in the first week of April.

    Brayan Leon, Keanu Cupido, Nuno Santos, and Teboho Mokoena have three yellow cards each.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Mamelodi Sundowns, March 2026Backpage

    The critical assignment

    The main assignment for Sundowns will be on Sunday when they make a trip to West Africa, where they will be hosted by Stade Malien in the CAF Champions League.

    Winning the first leg of the competition 3-0 gave the South African heavyweights an upper hand ahead of the second meeting.

Premier Soccer League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC
Marumo Gallants crest
Marumo Gallants
MGA
CAF Champions League
Stade Malien crest
Stade Malien
STM
Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC
0