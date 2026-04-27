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Trevor Mathiane sends defiant message to rivals as Marumo Gallants battle against the Premier Soccer League drop - 'Compared to others I feel like there's more quality in our team'
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The battle for top-flight survival
As the Betway Premiership season enters its most critical phase, the pressure at the foot of the table is intensifying.
Marumo Gallants find themselves in the thick of a relentless relegation scrap, where every point could be the difference between staying in the big time or facing the drop to the Motsepe Foundation Championship.
However, Trevor Mathiane believes his squad is fully prepared for the challenges that lie ahead.
The veteran defender, who has seen it all in South African football, refuses to let the current league standings dampen the spirits in the dressing room.
He maintains that the spirit within the camp is high and that the players are working tirelessly under the technical team to ensure they pick up the necessary results in their remaining fixtures to pull away from the danger zone.
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Mathiane’s message of confidence
Speaking on the club's outlook as the pressure mounts, Mathiane was clear about his expectations for the squad.
The defender highlighted the importance of consistency and taking clinical chances when they arise.
He feels that the performances on the pitch have often been better than the scorelines suggest, providing a foundation for a late-season surge.
The experienced center-back is confident that the team’s collective experience will eventually pay dividends.
He noted that in a relegation fight, cool heads are required, and he is doing his part to mentor the younger members of the squad through this high-stakes period.
The goal remains clear: securing enough points to guarantee another season in the elite division.
"I do have confidence in my players, there's quality in our team. Compared to other teams, I feel like there's more quality in our team," Mathiane said as quoted on SABC Sport.
"We have players that are well experienced, we have youngsters that are pushing, so I'm quite happy with the team that we have.
"So going forward, I know we'll fight until the end, and I know we will get out of that position."
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Looking ahead to the run-in
With several crucial "six-pointers" coming up against direct rivals in the bottom half of the table, Gallants cannot afford any slip-ups.
Mathiane understands the gravity of the situation but remains optimistic that the quality within the squad will shine through.
The club’s supporters are desperate to see their side remain in the Premiership, and the players are well aware of their responsibility.
As the final whistles approach in the coming weeks, Mathiane and his squad will need to show the grit and determination that characterizes survival specialists.
Whether they can turn their confidence into points on the board remains to be seen, but the veteran leader is adamant that Marumo Gallants will be playing top-flight football again next season.
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What's next for Gallants?
As the 2025/26 season is left with four games before the curtains fall, Gallants will be gunning for a dream run that could save their status in the Premiership.
The Abram Sello-owned team will face TS Galaxy, who are also in the mix of relegation in their next match, searching for three points to climb up the table.
Gallants will also lock horns with teams such as Richards Bay FC, Polokwane City FC, and Stellenbosch FC in the daunting task of surviving relegation to the Motsepe Foundation Championship.
The embattled side is currently lying 15th on the league table with 21 points, having claimed only four wins, nine draws, and 13 defeats in 26 games.
They are one point ahead of 16th-placed Orbit College FC, and the struggle for winning form will determine which team is axed to the second division.
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