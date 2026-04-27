Trevor Mathiane sends defiant message to rivals as Marumo Gallants battle against the Premier Soccer League drop - 'Compared to others I feel like there's more quality in our team'

As the Betway Premiership season enters its most critical phase, the pressure at the foot of the table is intensifying.

Marumo Gallants find themselves in the thick of a relentless relegation scrap, where every point could be the difference between staying in the big time or facing the drop to the Motsepe Foundation Championship.

However, Trevor Mathiane believes his squad is fully prepared for the challenges that lie ahead.

The veteran defender, who has seen it all in South African football, refuses to let the current league standings dampen the spirits in the dressing room.

He maintains that the spirit within the camp is high and that the players are working tirelessly under the technical team to ensure they pick up the necessary results in their remaining fixtures to pull away from the danger zone.











