Khuliso Mudau, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
Michael Madyira

Transfer interest in Mamelodi Sundowns star Khuliso Mudau from England and France confirmed

Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCKhuliso MudauTeboho MokoenaAubrey Maphosa ModibaRonwen Williams

The 29-year-old defender is being linked with a move overseas after making himself a key Masandawana and Bafana Bafana player.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Mudau is a regular Downs player
  • He has reportedly attracted foreign clubs' interest
  • His handlers comment on the reports
Article continues below