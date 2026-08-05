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Ahmed Abdelhamid

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Trabzonspor and the crazy dispute: the story of a team that broke Istanbul's monopoly

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A strange story behind the colours

Mohamed Salah began a new chapter in his career today, officially pulling on the shirt of Turkey's Trabzonspor. The move ends one of the summer's most gripping transfer sagas. It also invites Arab football fans to get to know the club the Egypt captain has chosen to continue his European journey.

Trabzonspor shot to the top of the search engines the moment the deal broke. Fans wanted more than a rundown of the squad's strength or its trophy haul. They were drawn to a distinctive identity and a singular history, one that starts with the unlikely tale behind the maroon and blue of the shirt: colours that belonged to none of the clubs that founded it.

Tickets for Trabzonspor's matches in the Turkish leagueBuy your ticket now!

  • A conflict that split an entire city

    To go back to the beginning, we must return to the 1960s, when Trabzon was living through a sharp footballing divide between two big clubs: "Idmanocağı", who wore yellow and red, and "Idmangücü", who wore green and white.

    This was no mere rivalry of football matches. It spilled onto the streets, into the neighbourhoods and the families, until each side came to represent a part of the city's identity. Bringing the two clubs together in a single entity seemed almost impossible.

    Then came the launch of the Turkish professional league. The Turkish Football Federation wanted every city to have one strong team representing it at national level, rather than talent scattered among several clubs.

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  • Decisive intervention to establish the club

    Merger talks collapsed at first, with each club refusing to give up its name and colours. The row landed in court before the Turkish sporting authorities stepped in, warning that continued division would cost the entire city of Trabzon its place in the national league.

    That threat changed everything. The clubs finally agreed to merge, and Trabzonspor was officially born on 2 August 1967 from the union of four clubs: Idmanocağı, Idmangücü, Karadenizgücü and Martıspor.

  • A crazy dispute: why Qatar and the blues?

    After agreeing to the merger, a dilemma emerged: which colours would the new club wear?

    Neither side could stomach playing in the colours of its historic rival, and both clung fiercely to that refusal. So they settled on two new colours belonging to neither of the big clubs, a symbol of a fresh start away from the old conflict.

    From this the maroon and blue shirt was born. Over the years it became one of the most famous shirts in Turkish football, and a symbol of the entire city of Trabzon.

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  • The club that broke Istanbul's monopoly

    Trabzonspor didn't need long to muscle their way in among Turkey's biggest clubs.

    In the 1975-1976 season, they became the first club from outside Istanbul to be crowned champions of the Turkish league, shattering a monopoly long held by Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe and Beşiktaş.

    That title was no fluke. It launched a golden era through the 1970s and 1980s, as the club racked up six Turkish league titles and turned themselves into a major force in the country.

    Across their history, Trabzonspor have lifted six league titles, nine Turkish Cups and 10 Turkish Super Cups, alongside plenty of other domestic silverware. European nights became familiar too, most recently in the UEFA Europa Conference League, before they booked a return to the UEFA Champions League this season.

  • The current top stars

    All the spotlight may fall on Mohamed Salah, but the Egyptian star won't be alone in the task of returning Trabzonspor to the winners' podiums. This is a squad packed with distinguished names, and it carries real ambition into the new season.

    Leading the line is Nigerian striker Paul Onuachu, one of the most dangerous forwards inside the box. On the other flank, Ukrainian winger Oleksandr Zubkov offers another important weapon. The squad also features veteran defender Stefan Savic, who brings long experience from his years at Atletico Madrid, and English midfielder Jon Lundstram. Then there's the veteran Nigerian Anthony Nwakaeme, who first made his name in the club's shirt.

    Trabzonspor have further strengthened their ranks with goalkeeper Andre Onana, giving the team greater balance across every line.

  • A new challenge awaits Salah

    Mohamed Salah is joining a club with a huge fan base and a history unlike any other in Turkey. Trabzonspor don't represent Istanbul. They carry the identity of the entire Black Sea region on their shoulders, which explains the fierce passion surrounding the team and its supporters.

    The Egypt captain now has to write a new chapter in that story. He arrives at a team used to taking on the giants and springing surprises, one that hopes to recover its former glories with one of the greatest players in the history of Arab football in its ranks.

    For many Arab football fans, following Trabzonspor will no longer stop at match results. It becomes a journey into a club born out of a historic conflict, one that has grown over time into among the most distinctive in Turkish football.

    Tickets for Trabzonspor matches in the Turkish leagueBuy your ticket now!

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