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Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Totti’s shocking account of Covid: “If I’ve got to die, I want to die in my own home”

F. Totti
Roma

The former Roma captain told his children: “I don’t know if I can make it, believe me, I don’t know how much longer I can hold on.”

In his new autobiography, Oltre, presented at the Teatro Brancaccio, Francesco Totti recounts his fear of not surviving Covid in the autumn of 2020.


A few days after losing his father, Totti fell ill: "I couldn't get out of bed. Medicines, injections, concoctions: nothing worked. I was terrified of dying like Dad." In a panic, Totti told his children: "I don't know if I'll make it, believe me, I don't know how much longer I can hold on."


At the Campus Bio-Medico di Roma, tests revealed bilateral pneumonia, with his oxygen saturation down to 88%. Doctors ordered his immediate admission, but Torri refused and signed himself out: "I don't want to end up like my father. If I have to die, I want to die at home, not shut up in here without seeing my children again."


  • At home, Totti suffers through extremely difficult nights before Pier Silvio Berlusconi calls him and, through Silvia Toffanin (a friend of Ilary Blasi), offers him a private plane to Milan. There, Alberto Zangrillo, a chief physician at San Raffaele, would care for him. Totti replies: "Are you mad? I won't go into hospital in my own Rome, so why would I come to Milan to die?"


    Zangrillo himself then guides Totti remotely. The professor asks him what position he sleeps in. When Totti says he normally sleeps on his side, Zangrillo suggests that he lie face down on the bed, with his chest against the mattress and his arms spread out. "Like Jesus on the cross?" asks the former footballer. Zangrillo explains that this is the last option before compulsory hospitalisation. It works: his breathing improves, his fever falls and his oxygen saturation rises to 99%. "I felt reborn. Zangrillo didn't get a single thing wrong."



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