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'Absolutely shocking' - Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario blasted by Jamie Carragher after failing to keep out Dominik Szoboszlai free-kick
Carragher blasts Vicario
Carragher, who was on co-commentary duty, expressed his disbelief at the goal after Liverpool took an early lead in the Premier League match. "He [Szoboszlai] is a free-kick specialist, but I tell you what Tottenham don't have a goalkeeping specialist," he said on Sky Sports.
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Carragher questions Tottenham's depth
The former Liverpool defender did not stop there, intensifying his critique of the Italian international. Carragher suggested that the 28-year-old is becoming a liability for an Igor Tudor side currently flirting with the threat of relegation. The pundit pointed to the fact that Vicario was dropped for teenage prospect Antonin Kinsky in midweek against Atletico.
"It's not far off the middle of the goal you have got to save that - wow. That's awful, absolutely shocking from the goalkeeper," Carragher added. "The reason why the other fella [Antonin Kinsky] played in midweek is because he's not good enough, that's what it was. He then ends up coming on in the game which has been well-documented, but Tottenham have got huge problems in goal."
The decision to bring in Kinsky backfired on Spurs, with Tudor hauling off the stopper after just 17 minutes with his team already 3-0 down.
A recurring theme of blame
This is not the first time Carragher has voiced his frustrations regarding Vicario's performances and conduct on the pitch. Following a 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest back in December, the pundit took issue with the goalkeeper's tendency to deflect responsibility onto his defenders. In that instance, a risky pass from Vicario led to a Brighton goal, after which the Italian was seen berating young midfielder Archie Gray.
"It's not just a keeper playing out," Carragher said on Sky Sports' Extra Time. "It's a keeper on his weak foot. Typical Vicario, he is always blaming someone else. Every time I see a goal go in, he throws his arms at someone else. He seems to do it a lot, and he did it again today. We can talk about young Archie Gray in midfield, but I'm putting this on the goalkeeper."
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What's next for Tottenham?
After securing a draw against Liverpool at Anfield, Tottenhammay take renewed confidence into their upcoming UEFA Champions League clash. Spurs will now turn their attention to Wednesday’s second-leg encounter against Atletico Madrid in the round of 16 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
However, Tudor’s men face a daunting task, needing something close to a miracle to overturn a heavy 5-2 defeat from the first leg and keep their Champions League hopes alive.
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