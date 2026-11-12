What is top of Mauricio Pochettino’s to-do list at Man Utd? Morgan Schneiderlin explains Lionel Messi, Neymar & Kylian Mbappe-themed first job for outgoing USMNT boss

Change is on the cards at the so-called ‘Theatre of Dreams’ following a slow start to the 2026-27 campaign. Optimism was high heading into the new season, with a third-placed finish and Champions League qualification being secured last term. Transfer business over the summer was, however, underwhelming.

United are paying the price for failing to sufficiently reinforce their ranks and address the most pressing of issues. They have continued to leak goals at an alarming rate, with 15 being conceded across their last five games in all competitions.

A battling 3-2 victory over Roma in Europe briefly offered hope that a revival could be on the cards, but Carrick’s side trailed by two goals on a couple of occasions against Aston Villa last time out before eventually salvaging a dramatic 4-4 draw.

That outing looks like being the last straw for the man in the dugout. United are ready to bring Pochettino back to English football - following his two-year stint as manager of the USA that included a home World Cup finals in 2026.

The 54-year-old knows all about the Premier League and working under the brightest of spotlights, having previously tried to bring the best out of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar at Paris Saint-Germain.

That experience in France has prepared the South American for his biggest challenge in Manchester, with there clearly much for him to work on and fix when it comes to a sleeping giant that has stumbled into a relegation dogfight.