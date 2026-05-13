Backpagepix
Tlhopie Motsepe reflects on the likelihood of Mamelodi Sundowns losing their Premier Soccer League crown to Orlando Pirates - ‘You never have a team that continues and continues to win alone’
- GOAL GFX
A dramatic shift in the title race
The landscape of the Betway Premiership has been dramatically altered following Mamelodi Sundowns' unexpected 3-2 loss to TS Galaxy on Tuesday.
While the Brazilians have sat comfortably at the summit for the better part of a decade, this latest stumble has handed the initiative to a surging Orlando Pirates side.
Sundowns finished their campaign on 68 points, but the Buccaneers are now just three points behind with two crucial games still to play.
Due to a superior goal difference, Abdeslam Ouaddou’s men only require a single victory from their remaining fixtures against Durban City and Orbit College to end an eight-year dynasty.
For Tlhopie Motsepe, this shift in power is a natural evolution of the sport, acknowledging that maintaining such a high level of success indefinitely is a nearly impossible task in a competitive league environment.
- Backpagepix
Motsepe identifies internal and external pressures
Speaking on SuperSport TV, as reported by Soccer Laduma, Motsepe was candid about the hurdles his side faced throughout a gruelling campaign that included a trip to the FIFA Club World Cup.
"I think first of all, our coach said it at the beginning that this is going to be a very tough campaign.
"There are a lot of reasons why it was tough internally from a Mamelodi Sundowns perspective, people will say all sorts (of things), fatigue, coming from the Club World Cup," Motsepe explained.
However, the chairman was quick to shift the focus away from excuses, choosing instead to praise the rising quality of the opposition in the South African top flight.
He noted that the standard across the division has forced Sundowns to look inward.
"But honestly, credit must be given to competition and the teams who were around us and the way they raised the standard.
"There's a lot of teams in the league that when we came to play them, they really put up a good show, a good performance, for their own supporters and for the product," he added.
- Backpage
The necessity of elite competition
Despite the prospect of losing their crown for the first time in nearly a decade, Motsepe maintains that a stronger league ultimately benefits Mamelodi Sundowns.
He believes that the pressure applied by rivals like Orlando Pirates serves as the primary catalyst for further growth and improvement within his own organisation.
The chairman appears to welcome the challenge as a means of preventing complacency at Chloorkop.
"So, for us, we always welcome competition, it makes everybody better and this is one of those moments when you realise that you will be better because of your opponents and the competition that pushes you," Motsepe added.
"It's the same way in global football, you never have a team that continues and continues to win alone, it's the competition around them that makes them better."
What’s next for Sundowns?
Those kind and candid words from the chairman could serve as comfort for fans if their team loses the domestic crown.
From the atmosphere at Chloorkop, there appears to be little optimism for a surprise turn of events that could help the Brazilians secure the Betway Premiership title.
All attention has now moved to the upcoming CAF Champions League final, which will see Mamelodi Sundowns take on AS FAR.
Miguel Cardoso has highlighted fatigue from a packed fixture schedule as a concern, with Mamelodi Sundowns set to host the first leg on May 17, leaving the just four days to prepare which could add to the pressure.
A comfortable victory would be enough to lift their confidence ahead of the second leg at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium against Les Militaires on May 24.