Tlhopie Motsepe reflects on the likelihood of Mamelodi Sundowns losing their Premier Soccer League crown to Orlando Pirates - ‘You never have a team that continues and continues to win alone’

The landscape of the Betway Premiership has been dramatically altered following Mamelodi Sundowns' unexpected 3-2 loss to TS Galaxy on Tuesday.

While the Brazilians have sat comfortably at the summit for the better part of a decade, this latest stumble has handed the initiative to a surging Orlando Pirates side.

Sundowns finished their campaign on 68 points, but the Buccaneers are now just three points behind with two crucial games still to play.

Due to a superior goal difference, Abdeslam Ouaddou’s men only require a single victory from their remaining fixtures against Durban City and Orbit College to end an eight-year dynasty.

For Tlhopie Motsepe, this shift in power is a natural evolution of the sport, acknowledging that maintaining such a high level of success indefinitely is a nearly impossible task in a competitive league environment.



