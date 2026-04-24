Time to stop Mamelodi Sundowns! Kaizer Chiefs legend adamant Amakhosi will beat Orlando Pirates but insists Bucs 'deserve PSL title'

In the last meeting, Bucs won 3-0, but Amakhosi legend Frank Makua has tipped his former team to shine on Sunday.

“I think on Sunday they're going to perform compared to the first-round derby because you can tell now the spirit is high and the understanding between the players is there. Hopefully, they will do their best on Sunday and do the supporters very proud,” he told Soccer Laduma.

“It’s all about them (supporters); it’s not only about the players, but it's about the supporters first, their families as well. They will be there watching the game, you know, in the derby everything stands still, so they have to perform on Sunday.”