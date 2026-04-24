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Inacio Miguel and Relebohile Mofokeng, Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando PiratesBackpage
Seth Willis

Time to stop Mamelodi Sundowns! Kaizer Chiefs legend adamant Amakhosi will beat Orlando Pirates but insists Bucs 'deserve PSL title'

Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs
Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs
Orlando Pirates
Siwelele vs Kaizer Chiefs
Siwelele
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Kaizer Chiefs
Mamelodi Sundowns FC

The Soweto giants are set for another crunchy and exciting fixture this weekend in the South African top-flight outing. Both sides are desperate for maximum points to achieve their respective targets for the season.

  • The huge Soweto Derby!

    On Sunday, Orlando Pirates host Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium in the Premier Soccer League assignment.

    Victory for Bucs will guarantee them the top spot on the table and continue their push to beat Mamelodi Sundowns to the title. However, Amakhosi need maximum points to end a six-game losing streak in the league against their old rivals and cement their top-three ambition.



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  • Kaizer Chiefs, April 2026Backpage

    Chiefs, the Soweto Derby favourites?

    In the last meeting, Bucs won 3-0, but Amakhosi legend Frank Makua has tipped his former team to shine on Sunday.

    “I think on Sunday they're going to perform compared to the first-round derby because you can tell now the spirit is high and the understanding between the players is there. Hopefully, they will do their best on Sunday and do the supporters very proud,” he told Soccer Laduma.

    “It’s all about them (supporters); it’s not only about the players, but it's about the supporters first, their families as well. They will be there watching the game, you know, in the derby everything stands still, so they have to perform on Sunday.”

  • Yanela Mbuthuma and Oswin Appollis, Orlando Pirates, April 2026Backpagepix

    Time to stop Sundowns! Pirates deserve PSL title

    “I think let's cut this Sundowns domination. It's too long now, hey,” he continued.

    “I have nothing against Sundowns, but I think Pirates deserve it (league title) this season; with the squad they are having, I think they deserve it.

    “Unfortunately, on Sunday, Chiefs are going to win; that's the unfortunate part. But to be honest, they (Pirates) deserve it; they played very well and consistently. In some of the games you could tell they are starting to gel.

    “They started sluggishly, but they are playing very well now; they understand each other and the philosophy of the coach (Abdeslam Ouadddou). When they started, people were questioning the coach, but now you can tell there's a lot of confidence between the players (and the coach),” Makua further explained.

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  • Polokwane City, Kaizer Chiefs, April 2026Backpage

    Possible permutation after this weekend

    Victory for Pirates will take them to 61 points from 26 games, meaning even if Sundowns beat Richards Bay, they will remain second but with a game in hand.

    However, maximum points for Amakhosi will bring them to 49 points, with Bucs risking dropping on the table.