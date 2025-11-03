Time For Vengeance! Kaizer Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr admits Amakhosi will seek 'revenge with Zamalek' and warns Soweto giants 'have never beaten a Zambian team' after CAF Confederation Cup group stage draw

Amakhosi have come a long way, and all it took was a 3–1 aggregate victory over AS Simba to secure their spot in what promises to be an exciting yet challenging group, one filled with history and tough competition to make up for.

One of the key points highlighted by the 44-year-old was Chiefs’ bittersweet history with Zamalek - a rivalry that dates back more than 30 years, when Amakhosi were knocked out on the away-goals rule in the CAF Champions League.

Meanwhile, ZESCO also inflicted some pain, having ended Chiefs’ trophy hopes back in 2019, with the Zambian side dominating across both the home and away legs in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Soweto team will now be traveling twice to Egypt as they are set to face Al Masry too.