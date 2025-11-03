Time For Vengeance! Kaizer Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr admits Amakhosi will seek 'revenge with Zamalek' and warns Soweto giants 'have never beaten a Zambian team' after CAF Confederation Cup group stage draw
High stakes ahead
Amakhosi have come a long way, and all it took was a 3–1 aggregate victory over AS Simba to secure their spot in what promises to be an exciting yet challenging group, one filled with history and tough competition to make up for.
One of the key points highlighted by the 44-year-old was Chiefs’ bittersweet history with Zamalek - a rivalry that dates back more than 30 years, when Amakhosi were knocked out on the away-goals rule in the CAF Champions League.
Meanwhile, ZESCO also inflicted some pain, having ended Chiefs’ trophy hopes back in 2019, with the Zambian side dominating across both the home and away legs in the CAF Confederation Cup.
The Soweto team will now be traveling twice to Egypt as they are set to face Al Masry too.
History set to be rewritten
After the draw, Kaizer Motaung Jr offered his perspective on the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for Chiefs in this group.
“I think it’s very exciting,” he told reporters after the draw.
“I think, apart from the opposition, things you look at are logistics, environment… I think we’re very fortunate with that draw in terms of two trips to a top country [Egypt].
“I mean, we have a little bit of revenge with Zamalek. I think you heard the stats, [the] last time we played them was 1993. I think that time the club lost on away goals. So nice, a bit of history. A massive institution, Zamalek in itself. I mean, recently being Super Cup champions. So, we’re very privileged," he added.
“Al Masry again, a top club, and I think it’s two clubs from the same country. I think it kind of helps us plan our roots and logistics.
“I think also ZESCO, of course, we have a bit of history with ZESCO, too. I mean, the last time we played ZESCO, they beat us, I think it was 5-2, and we’ve never beaten a Zambian team."
Welcoming the test
He wrapped up with a strong message, emphasising that Amakhosi embrace the matchup and are eager to take on the challenge ahead.
“So, I think the way it’s set up, it’s a little bit of history that we can create, also a shorter flight, so I think in terms of logistics and planning, I think we welcome it,” he said.
“But of course, we are in a group with very, very good and reputable teams. So, looking forward to the challenge.”
What comes next for Chiefs?
The Phefeni side will face Orbit College FC on Tuesday, and they will need to put in serious work if they hope to mount a credible challenge on the African stage.
There remains plenty for the team to improve on, having scored only a single goal in their previous match — a late strike in the 88th minute. While they walked away with all three points, signs of struggle were evident throughout the game.
A victory against the Mswenko boys will be crucial to maintaining momentum and extending their winning streak, giving the team confidence as they prepare for tougher challenges ahead.