Tim Sukazi gives ex-Kaizer Chiefs forward strong backing in maiden head coach role at TS Galaxy, 'South Africa has yet to see the best of Bernard Parker'
Beganovic out, Parker in
Bernard Parker was appointed as TS Galaxy interim head coach last week following the sacking of Adnan Beganovic.
The former Kaizer Chiefs star's task is to help the Rockets finish the Premier Soccer League campaign in a respectable position, with a top-eight spot still possible.
The Mpumalanga-based outfit is currently 12th on the table and will face Durban City in the Nedbank Cup final on Saturday.
Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi has given Parker some strong backing, tipping the rising coach to reach dizzy heights as a coach.
- Backpagepix
SA to brace up for Parker effect
“Probably, South Africa has yet to see the best of Bernard Parker in his contribution to the game itself. That I can say without any fear or favour,” said Sukazi as per FARPost.
“He’s someone that I know. We have come a long way during his playing days and certainly now at TS Galaxy as a player and a coach from the reserve side, as well as an assistant coach in the first team.
“It’s my best wish that our legends of the game, if possible, find opportunities within the game itself. More especially, people like Bernard Parker, who have served the game in such a [great] manner.”
- TS Galaxy
'Commander of the TS Galaxy army'
“I feel so fortunate that at TS Galaxy, we managed to find room and space for him," Sukazi added.
"Now, having had him in close proximity for three to four years, it says a lot that he has much to contribute to our game.
“He hasn’t started, to be honest. So, don’t be surprised by him being here now. He’s going to be the commander of our army as we enter the New Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.
"He has been given that task and responsibility without any doubts. As a club, we believe strongly in his capabilities and his future in the game; I think it’s bright.”
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Parker ringing changes at TS Galaxy
"I am happy that we have completed most of the things so far," said Parker.
"I have brought in a change in how we want to do things. We are making sure that we look more solid and mature.
"That will help in ensuring that we are a tough opponent to beat. The response of the players has been great; we just need to execute properly.”