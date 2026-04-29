Tim Sukazi gives ex-Kaizer Chiefs forward strong backing in maiden head coach role at TS Galaxy, 'South Africa has yet to see the best of Bernard Parker'

Bernard Parker was appointed as TS Galaxy interim head coach last week following the sacking of Adnan Beganovic.

The former Kaizer Chiefs star's task is to help the Rockets finish the Premier Soccer League campaign in a respectable position, with a top-eight spot still possible.

The Mpumalanga-based outfit is currently 12th on the table and will face Durban City in the Nedbank Cup final on Saturday.

Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi has given Parker some strong backing, tipping the rising coach to reach dizzy heights as a coach.