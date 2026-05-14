Throwback to when Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou quit on live TV after 2-0 defeat to Stellenbosch

In the aftermath, the Moroccan tactician did not hold back when describing the gulf between the club's reputation and its daily reality.

Speaking to Afrik-Foot, he expressed his shock at the lack of infrastructure that greeted him during his tenure.

"I discovered a very big club, with more than 40 million fans worldwide," Ouaddou said.

"It is one of the biggest clubs in the world. Unfortunately, AS Vita Club is an empty shell.

"Despite its titles and achievements, the club does not even have a training centre.

"We train every day on a different pitch. In the morning, we do not know which pitch we are going to train on. For a club of this size, it is just not normal.

"I was recruited precisely to help structure the club, with investors.

"The latter were never there. We had no finances, the famous investors disappeared overnight," he said.