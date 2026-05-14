Throwback to when Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou quit on live TV after 2-0 defeat to Stellenbosch
The shock departure
AS Vita were once genuine heavyweights of the Democratic Republic of Congo and African football when they appointed the young, up-and-coming coach Abdeslam Ouaddou in the hope he would restore the club to their former glories.
But after they were dumped out of the CAF Confederation Cup by Stellenbosch FC (which meant the Kinshasa-based giants had failed to reach the group stages for a second consecutive season) the real fireworks happened off the pitch as Ouaddou decided he had seen enough and sensationally quit on the spot.
Watch the clip:
- Backpage
An empty shell of a giant
In the aftermath, the Moroccan tactician did not hold back when describing the gulf between the club's reputation and its daily reality.
Speaking to Afrik-Foot, he expressed his shock at the lack of infrastructure that greeted him during his tenure.
"I discovered a very big club, with more than 40 million fans worldwide," Ouaddou said.
"It is one of the biggest clubs in the world. Unfortunately, AS Vita Club is an empty shell.
"Despite its titles and achievements, the club does not even have a training centre.
"We train every day on a different pitch. In the morning, we do not know which pitch we are going to train on. For a club of this size, it is just not normal.
"I was recruited precisely to help structure the club, with investors.
"The latter were never there. We had no finances, the famous investors disappeared overnight," he said.
- Getty Images Sport
Fond memories despite the chaos
While the administrative side of the club left much to be desired, Ouaddou was positive about the footballing potential within the country.
The former Fulham defender admitted that the sheer talent of the Congolese players made the experience worthwhile, even if the government and club hierarchy failed to provide the necessary support to harness that ability on the continental stage.
"It's one of the best experiences I've had as a coach," Ouaddou added.
"It's a 'continental country', with diversity, an exceptional people. The DRC is a football country, with talented players, explosive footballers.
"The only downside is the lack of infrastructure. If the government gets involved, we'll have a lot of talent coming out of this country. It's a very good experience."
- Backpage
What next for Ouaddou?
The Moroccan went on to manage Marumo Gallants in South Africa's Premier Soccer League where he rescued the club from relegation fears and drove them up to a 10th placed league finish.
At the end of the 2024/25 season he stepped down unexpectedly but it soon became apparent he had bigger fish to fry after Orlando Pirates came calling.
He was an unpopular appointment in June 2025 to replace the beloved and successful Jose Riveiro, and his standing with the Buccaneers faithful wasn't helped by losing his first two PSL games.
The tables soon turned though and now he stands on the brink of winning the league with Pirates.
Assuming, of course, he doesn't quit on live TV if the Buc's fail to beat Durban City on Saturday and confirm their coronation as champions.