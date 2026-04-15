Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Live Scores, Stats, and the Latest News
FC St. Pauli v FC Bayern München - BundesligaGetty Images Sport
Daniel Buse

Translated by

"Those moments are simply missing": Former international believes Bayern Munich's Harry Kane has a major disadvantage in the race for the Ballon d'Or

Bundesliga
Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
Champions League
H. Kane

Harry Kane of Bayern Munich is reportedly at a significant disadvantage in the race to win this year’s Ballon d’Or, according to Germany’s former international Robert Huth.

Kane has recently been tipped as a favourite for the world’s best player award—by Peter Crouch, among others—thanks to his outstanding goal-scoring record at Bayern Munich. 



“Players like Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé or, in the past, Cristiano Ronaldo often pull off something extraordinary: they collect the ball in their own half, beat five opponents with a step-over, then slot it into the top corner. Harry doesn’t really do that,” Huth told Casino.org. “He just doesn’t score many ‘sexy’ goals,” he added. 

  • Huth, who spent his entire professional career in England with clubs such as Chelsea FC, Stoke City and Leicester City, has no qualms about Kane: “I’m not criticising him at all; I think he’s brilliant,” he insisted. “But those moments where you say ‘Wow!’ – they’re just missing every now and then.” 

    After 41 competitive matches for Bayern Munich, Kane has 49 goals and five assists to his name. “It sounds crazy, because I really appreciate how good he is. But those outstanding, unforgettable goals – he just doesn’t score them,” said Huth.

    On Wednesday evening, Kane and Bayern face Real Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final. Following their 2-1 away win in the first leg, FCB are in a strong position; should they reach the semi-finals, Paris Saint-Germain would await.

    • Advertisement
  • FC St. Pauli v FC Bayern München - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    Harry Kane at Bayern Munich: His stats this season


    Games

    41 goals

    Goals

    49 assists

    Assists

    5


    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Champions League
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA