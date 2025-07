Thembinkosi Lorch’s future has been the main talking point in recent days following his successful loan stint in North Africa.

Benedict Vilakazi, popularly known as 'Tso', has shared why he believes a return to Mamelodi Sundowns may not be the best move for Thembinkosi Lorch.

The Bafana Bafana forward spent last season on loan at Wydad Casablanca. However, Vilakazi, a former Sundowns star himself, feels Lorch wouldn’t suit new head coach Miguel Cardoso’s tactical approach.

Here, GOAL rounds up how fans reacted to Vilakazi’s remarks.

Article continues below

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp 🟢📱