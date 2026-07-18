Getty Images Sport
Thomas Tuchel told his Kobbie Mainoo treatment is 'totally unfair' after England coach criticises Man Utd midfielder
Warnock slams Tuchel public criticism
Former Premier League manager Warnock has hit out at Tuchel for his handling of Mainoo after the Man United midfielder failed to see a single minute of action at the 2026 World Cup. The Three Lions are preparing to face France in the third-place playoff in Miami following their heartbreaking semi-final defeat to Argentina, with Mainoo’s lack of involvement becoming a major talking point.
"He's commented about his training not being very good. You don't say that to the press," Warnock stated on talkSPORT's Weekend Sports Breakfast. "You tell the player. You put an arm around him and say: Look, you're not training so good, son. Can you lift your percentage up? It's totally unfair. Things like that should be kept inside the camp."
- Getty Images Sport
Tactical questions over Mainoo absence
Warnock argued that Mainoo's unique technical profile was precisely what England lacked during their agonising 2-1 semi-final collapse against Argentina in Atlanta. Rather than turning to the 21-year-old United star to inject composure, Tuchel deployed an ultra-defensive block that eventually cracked under intense pressure.
"He was the type of lad that you needed in that last 25 minutes because he's got the legs, he can hold it up, he can run with the ball," Warnock said.
Mainoo overlooked despite surprise squad inclusion
Mainoo was something of a surprise call-up to England's 2026 World Cup squad in the first place, having been selected ahead of Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton and Everton midfielder James Garner. Despite that vote of confidence from Tuchel at the squad selection stage, he has yet to feature at the tournament, adding further intrigue to his situation heading into the final match in North America.
Warnock went on to question the logic behind whatever decision Tuchel ultimately makes over Mainoo's involvement. "Will he play him now, and then he has a fantastic game and make Tuchel look stupid? Or does he just not bother playing in case he has a good game?" he asked. "I don't think he'll play him, but listen, he should do now. He should give everybody a game, shouldn't he?"
- Pro Sports Images
Foster warns of dressing room rift
Echoing the frustration, former Three Lions goalkeeper Ben Foster suggested that a total omission of Mainoo from the upcoming bronze-medal match against France would point to a toxic environment behind the scenes.
Speaking on talkSPORT, Foster warned that continuing to ice out the youngster would expose an undeniable problem. "The problem will come if he doesn't put him in," Foster asserted. "If he definitely doesn't put him in for this game, there has been a massive rift or massive problem."
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting