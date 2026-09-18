Thomas Tuchel admits unfair treatment of Trent Alexander-Arnold after handing Real Madrid star an England recall

Tuchel has conceded that omitting Alexander-Arnold from recent England squads might not have been completely fair to the defender. Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Tuchel explained the rationale behind leaving Alexander-Arnold out of his plans, which culminated in the defender missing the World Cup.

Prior to this international window, Alexander-Arnold had made just one 26-minute substitute appearance against Andorra since Tuchel took charge in October 2024. Despite the extended absence, Tuchel defended his choices, citing the momentum of the national side. Tuchel said: "Was it always fair? Maybe not from my side. But if you remember, the next camp was September."