Even with Masandawana achieving a 22-game unbeaten record in the Premier Soccer League, a segment of their fans are dissatisfied.

Sundowns secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Sekhukhune United in their PSL match on Tuesday evening.

With this win, the Brazilians established a new PSL record for the longest unbeaten streak at the start of a top-flight season.

However, despite the team's ongoing record-breaking achievements, a portion of their supporters remained unconvinced by their performance on the night. GOAL examines some unfiltered comments from social media.