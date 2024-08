Kaizer Chiefs confirmed the transfer of Angolan international defender Inacio Miguel on Wednesday, August 21.

The 28-year-old became the fifth signing secured by the Glamour Boys in this transfer window.

The former Petro de Luanda centre-back signed a three-year contract, bringing valuable experience from his stints in Portugal, Romania, and Latvia.

After the announcement, fans flocked to social media to share their thoughts. GOAL takes a look at the reactions.

