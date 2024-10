The Malawian footballer has found himself at the centre of disciplinary problems once again and fans have reacted to his latest scandal.

Marumo Gallants forward Gabadinho Mhango was involved in a car accident in Bloemfontein over the weekend.

The former Orlando Pirates striker was allegedly drunk with women when he hit a taxi with his VW Polo.

His current club, Bahlabane Ba Ntwa, are currently dealing with the matter and they are expected to announce their decision about it soon.

GOAL brings you some mixed views from local fans regarding Mhango's scandal.