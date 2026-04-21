'Think before you talk' - Former Kaizer Chiefs players condemned for constant criticism of Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef

Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef are some of the most criticised coaches in the Premier League.

Since they were elevated to be in charge of the Soweto giants - following Nasreddine Nabi's exit - Chiefs have been blowing hot and cold.

They could not defend the Nedbank Cup and were unable to mount successful campaigns in the CAF Confederation Cup and the MTN8.

In the PSL front, their focus is a top-three finish after ceding more ground in the title race.

Some of those who have been the most vocal critics are former Glamour Boys. However, the retired Amakhosi stars who keep criticising the coaches and sparing the players have been cautioned.