'Think before you talk' - Former Kaizer Chiefs players condemned for constant criticism of Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef
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Chiefs coaches shielded
Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef are some of the most criticised coaches in the Premier League.
Since they were elevated to be in charge of the Soweto giants - following Nasreddine Nabi's exit - Chiefs have been blowing hot and cold.
They could not defend the Nedbank Cup and were unable to mount successful campaigns in the CAF Confederation Cup and the MTN8.
In the PSL front, their focus is a top-three finish after ceding more ground in the title race.
Some of those who have been the most vocal critics are former Glamour Boys. However, the retired Amakhosi stars who keep criticising the coaches and sparing the players have been cautioned.
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Genuine criticism?
Former Chiefs star Mohammed ‘Slice’ Ouseb claims that critics always want to say things to endear themselves to the fans.
"As former players, we need to think before we talk. I think some of the former players just say things with the intention of pleasing the supporters because they know most of the supporters probably don’t like the two coaches for whatever reason," Ouseb told KickOff.
"There can be a lot of reasons, but when you can see as a former player that there has been improvement, you must give credit where it is due."
"Like now, those who have been saying these coaches must go don’t want to credit the two guys for the progress made. In football, we don’t know what tomorrow holds, yet some are going on like we know what will happen tomorrow if another coach comes in."
"Some have said something negative in the past about these coaches, and now that there has been progress, they praise the players," he added.
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Should players take blame for poor results?
The Namibian said the players also share responsibility when results go south.
"The players must also take responsibility, and I like players who accept when they fail.
"But currently, we don’t have those kinds of players, as every player goes under the closet when things are bad with the mindset that the coach must take responsibility."
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Resurgent Chiefs eye CAF slot
The Glamour Boys are on a good run - five wins and a draw - and this follows a poor streak that initially saw them lose four consecutive games in a row.
Their primary ambition now is to finish in the top three bracket, as this will guarantee them a slot in the Confederation Cup next season.