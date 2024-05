The Brazilians narrowly won against Royal AM and fans reacted to their performance on a difficult evening at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Peter Shalulile scored late as Mamelodi Sundowns edged Royal AM 1-0 in a Premier Soccer League match at home on Saturday.

As the contest seemed headed for a goalless draw, the Namibian struck when it mattered the most to hand his side maximum points.

Fans reacted to the result and GOAL goes through some of the comments by the supporters.