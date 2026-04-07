"They no longer have these two players": Is Real Madrid out of the running in the Champions League clash against FC Bayern Munich?

"Real Madrid have always had players who didn’t cover as much ground. Top teams like Bayern Munich take control of the game," explained Kramer before kick-off in his role as a pundit on Prime Video. "But then it was (Toni) Kroos and (Luka) Modric who turned the game back in their favour. And suddenly a match that seemed unbeatable is turned on its head."

However, Kroos and Modric are no longer under contract with the Royals, which is a decisive advantage for the German record champions. "They no longer have those two players, and that’s why I believe Real Madrid will find themselves in a sort of vicious circle today. Bayern will play wave after wave and they simply won’t be able to break free."

Although Real still have a strong line-up, particularly in attack, these players cannot decide a match on their own, according to Kramer: "I said this a year and a half ago: with all the top stars they have, Real Madrid won’t win another big game, and I still stand by that statement."