The former international attributed his scepticism about the Blancos progressing to the quarter-finals of the Champions League primarily to the high-profile departures the Madrid side have had to cope with in recent years.
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"They no longer have these two players": Is Real Madrid out of the running in the Champions League clash against FC Bayern Munich?
"Real Madrid have always had players who didn’t cover as much ground. Top teams like Bayern Munich take control of the game," explained Kramer before kick-off in his role as a pundit on Prime Video. "But then it was (Toni) Kroos and (Luka) Modric who turned the game back in their favour. And suddenly a match that seemed unbeatable is turned on its head."
However, Kroos and Modric are no longer under contract with the Royals, which is a decisive advantage for the German record champions. "They no longer have those two players, and that’s why I believe Real Madrid will find themselves in a sort of vicious circle today. Bayern will play wave after wave and they simply won’t be able to break free."
Although Real still have a strong line-up, particularly in attack, these players cannot decide a match on their own, according to Kramer: "I said this a year and a half ago: with all the top stars they have, Real Madrid won’t win another big game, and I still stand by that statement."
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Hummels highlights the importance of Thibaut Courtois
There was "100 per cent" agreement with these comments from fellow expert Mats Hummels, who singled out another player: "A decisive factor in recent years has simply been Thibaut Courtois, who has won them so many matches and titles here. He hasn’t received enough credit for that. I’d say he’s single-handedly decided at least two finals, plus matches in the rounds leading up to them."
Although Courtois is still under contract at Real, he will miss the two Champions League matches against Bayern due to a muscle tear. In his place, substitute Andriy Lunin will be in goal for Los Blancos, whom Hummels does not consider to be on the same level as the Belgian: "Lunin isn’t a bad goalkeeper, but he doesn’t have that quality. A goalkeeper who keeps you in the game is worth so much."