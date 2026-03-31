'They made me feel like I was part of it' - Sergio Aguero on Argentina's 2022 World Cup triumph and why he believes Lionel Messi and Co. are ready for 2026

"It was an incredible moment for all Argentinians," Aguero told GOALvia Stake. "It had been a long time since we had won a World Cup, and it was achieved after a great tournament and in a final that I believe is the best of all time. Leo deserved it, and so did the entire group of players and the coaching staff. I felt very happy for him and for them.

"I wasn't able to be there because I had to retire due to the heart problem, but they made me feel like I had been part of it. Not only me, but so many other players who were part of that process that led to the title in Qatar and who, due to different circumstances, couldn't be there.

"That speaks to the greatness of Leo and all the guys who participated. We all felt represented by them. By the style of play, by the spirit, and by a playing identity that is unique to Argentinians. Being able to be in the celebrations with them, and I will never stop thanking them for allowing me to be a part of it, is one of the most beautiful memories I have."