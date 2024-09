After joining the Glamour Boys from Stellenbosch in September 2023, Mthethwa's impact was not as significant as anticipated.

With Chiefs undergoing a revamp under new coach Nasreddine Nabi, Mthethwa’s future remains uncertain.

Adding to his challenges, the arrival of Njabulo Blom on loan fuelled speculation about his potential departure.

GOAL explores the reactions of South African fans regarding the R10 million signing’s future.

