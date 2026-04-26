Thembinkosi Lorch, Stephane Aziz Ki and Rhulani Mokwena praised for their impact in Libya - 'Football is about the media'
- Wydad AC
The Lorch and Aziz Ki effect at Al-Ittihad
Thembinkosi Lorch and Stephane Aziz Ki have wasted no time in making their presence felt in Tripoli. Since joining Al-Ittihad SC from Moroccan side Wydad AC in January 2026, the duo has spearheaded the club's title ambitions.
Lorch, the former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns talisman, has been particularly prolific, registering three goals and two assists in just six outings, including a memorable debut strike.
Their arrival, together with the high profile appointment of Rhulani Mokwena, has not just improved the team's on-field performance but has fundamentally changed how the league is perceived across the continent.
Botswana international Tumisang Orebonye, who currently plays for Al Shomooa, believes the presence of such seasoned stars is a calculated move by Libyan clubs to elevate the domestic game.
Orebonye, a former teammate of Lorch at Wydad, has witnessed firsthand the growing standard of competition in the region.
- Al Ittihad
Mokwena and the power of media attention
The appointment of Rhulani Mokwena has perhaps been the most significant catalyst for this new era.
After a successful stint in Algeria with MC Alger, the South African tactician moved to Libya, bringing his flawless tactical reputation and a massive following with him.
Mokwena has enjoyed a superb start to life at Al-Ittihad, remaining unbeaten with three wins and a draw in his first four matches in charge.
According to Orebonye, the "Mokwena factor" is about more than just results; it is about the global spotlight.
"Coach Rulani Mokwena was at MC Alger, and we all saw the massive media attention he commanded; every South African was following his journey.
"We were tracking every single game. Now that we are here in Libya, it means that the entire spotlight has shifted from Algeria and is now focused squarely on us," Orebonye told FARPost.
- Kaizer Chiefs
Building a professional future in Libya
Libyan football is rapidly shedding its underdog status in North Africa, with the league becoming increasingly professionalised.
The success of Libyan clubs in CAF competitions, where the country frequently boasts four representatives across the Champions League and Confederation Cup, serves as evidence of the domestic game's rising quality.
The influx of international players like Lorch, Aziz Ki, and Thatayaone Ditlhokwe is seen as the final piece of the puzzle.
Orebonye emphasised that the arrival of these figures has brought a new level of validation to the league.
"Now the fans have started looking at the Libyan league, the media, and everything. I think that’s the reason why they brought the stars, like, most of the international players here in the Libyan league.
"All those international players, Lorch and Aziz Ki brought a lot of attention, and added value to the league, because somehow when they have only local players, it doesn’t attract a lot of attention, so that brought attention, the eyes and everything.
The coming in of us, Lorch, coach Rhulani and other internationals has brought light, and then the competition is quite good.
"The media attention has increased, because, you know, football is about the media and the fans and the players," he concluded.
Training ground upgrade
In other news, Al-Ittihad are pulling out all the stops to give Mokwena and his team every technological advantage they can.
They recently installed giant video screens around their training facility that will allow for instant review of training drills and conduct.
The club released a video showing the enhancements and said, "As part of its quest to develop the working environment and improve performance, the management of the club has provided modern projector monitors that will be used as part of the technical program of the first team football.
"The move aims to enhance the visual vision of players by displaying matches and technical and tactical analysis more clearly and on larger screens, contributing to improved practical understanding of instructions within training," the video concluded.