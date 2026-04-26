Thembinkosi Lorch, Stephane Aziz Ki and Rhulani Mokwena praised for their impact in Libya - 'Football is about the media'

Thembinkosi Lorch and Stephane Aziz Ki have wasted no time in making their presence felt in Tripoli. Since joining Al-Ittihad SC from Moroccan side Wydad AC in January 2026, the duo has spearheaded the club's title ambitions.

Lorch, the former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns talisman, has been particularly prolific, registering three goals and two assists in just six outings, including a memorable debut strike.

Their arrival, together with the high profile appointment of Rhulani Mokwena, has not just improved the team's on-field performance but has fundamentally changed how the league is perceived across the continent.

Botswana international Tumisang Orebonye, who currently plays for Al Shomooa, believes the presence of such seasoned stars is a calculated move by Libyan clubs to elevate the domestic game.

Orebonye, a former teammate of Lorch at Wydad, has witnessed firsthand the growing standard of competition in the region.



