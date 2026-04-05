Thembinkosi Lorch sends Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos another strong message as Rhulani Mokwena starts Al-Ittihad reign with huge win
- Al Ittihad
Mokwena starts Al-Ittihad job with a bang!
Thembinkosi Lorch assisted and scored as Al-Ittihad claimed a huge 4-1 win over Abu Salim in the Libyan Cup fixture staged at the Misrata Stadium.
It was the first competitive fixture for Rhulani Mokwena, who joined the club recently from MC Alger.
Ahmed Al Bizi gave his team a good start thanks to his goals in the ninth and 28th minutes.
It was Lorch who assisted the second goal before he scored Al-Ittihad's third in the 36th minute for a healthy 3-0 lead. Mutassim Garfa scored the fourth in the stroke of halftime.
However, the hosts managed to get their consolation in the 56th minute thanks to Nene, but that couldn't stop Al-Ittihad from making the last eight of the annual competition.
- Backpage
Lorch's exploits, a slap on Broos' face?
Recently, Bafana Bafana played Panama in two international friendlies, where they drew 1-1 and lost 2-1, with attackers struggling to take their opportunities.
Initially, Broos has stated that Lorch has nothing to offer South Africa, but with his exploits, the Belgian should surely swallow his pride and consider him.
Broos will need experience at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and Lorch might be the one providing it, especially after his exploits for Wydad Casablanca in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.
- Al-Ittihad
A good start for Mokwena, but...
This is a third club, outside Mzansi, that Mokwena is coaching, but in the previous two - Wydad AC and MC Alger, he didn't last a season.
The tactician has to win trophies to cement his place as one of the best on the continent. Al-Ittihad have provided him a perfect platform that he should take seriously.
The next test for South African duo
On Friday, Al-Ittihad will be up against Shabab Al Char in the Libyan top-tier, and Mokwena, alongside Lorch, have another chance to underline their quality.