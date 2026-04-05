Thembinkosi Lorch sends Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos another strong message as Rhulani Mokwena starts Al-Ittihad reign with huge win

Thembinkosi Lorch assisted and scored as Al-Ittihad claimed a huge 4-1 win over Abu Salim in the Libyan Cup fixture staged at the Misrata Stadium.

It was the first competitive fixture for Rhulani Mokwena, who joined the club recently from MC Alger.

Ahmed Al Bizi gave his team a good start thanks to his goals in the ninth and 28th minutes.

It was Lorch who assisted the second goal before he scored Al-Ittihad's third in the 36th minute for a healthy 3-0 lead. Mutassim Garfa scored the fourth in the stroke of halftime.

However, the hosts managed to get their consolation in the 56th minute thanks to Nene, but that couldn't stop Al-Ittihad from making the last eight of the annual competition.