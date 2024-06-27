Thembinkosi Lorch, Khama Billiat, Themba Zwane, and other PSL stars who came out of nowhere to dominate South African football

GOAL looks at players who came out of nowhere to dominate the PSL and made a name for themselves in the high demanding local scene.

The Premier Soccer League has produced many players who can tell a story of 'from rags to riches', having had humble beginnings and worked their way to the top.

Players like Peter Shalulile, Hlompho Kekana, and Khama Billiat - just to name a few - have worked and built their careers from the ground up, picking up several titles paired with individual awards.

Many started off with small teams but ended up representing giants like Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates.

Here, GOAL zooms into some PSL stars who were relatively unknown and were perceived to be ordinary players early on in their careers but turned out to be megastars in Mzansi, dominating the local scene for a number of years.