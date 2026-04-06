Following Thembinkosi Lorch's goal and an assist against Abu Salim last weekend, have a look at fans reactions as sampled by GOAL.
'Thembinkosi Lorch is playing with fishermen & carpenters even Kaizer Chiefs' Ashley du Preez can score a thousand goals! But Hugo Broos ego will make Bafana Bafana's World Cup journey short; Rhulani Mokwena should replace him' - Fans
- Goal
Under Broos, Lorch will never play for Bafana Bafana
Lorch will never play for Bafana Bafana as long as Hugo Broos is still the coach for so many reasons - Innosoul Thatego
- Backpage
Lorch is better than Foster
Lorch knows how to unlock low block teams. If I were Broos, I would bring him to play False 9, he is 10x better than Lyle Foster - Andile Dludla II
- Backpage
Even Mkhelele can't convince Broos to call Lorch?
So you're telling me that even Helman Mkhelele, himself, as an assistant coach, can't convince Hugo Broos to pick Lorch? - Lubabalo Mamve
- Backpagepix
Even if Lorch scores 100 goals in every match...
Thembinkosi Lorch can score 100 goals every match from now until the day Hugo Broos announces his squad, but will still not be going to Mexico. - Deon Baloyi
- Difaa Hassani
Libyan league is a mess!
The Libyan league is a mess at the moment. The South African league is better. Players playing in Mzansi should be considered more in the Bafana Bafana team - Megatalents Football School
- Backpage
Broos' ego to coast Bafana Bafana!
Coach Hugo Broos has taken us this far, but his ego will make the Bafana Bafana World Cup journey short - Momelezi MC Conjwa
- Getty
Politics to blame?
Lorch is absolutely shining outside South Africa. He deserves a place in the national team, but we know politics plays a huge role in Bafana Bafana selection - Matome Walaza WaliNation
- Al Ittihad
Mokwena replace Broos
Rhulani Mokwena should take Hugo Broos ' position with immediate effect. He's the future - Ernest Maphoto
- Backpagepix
Even Du Preez can score 1000 goals in Libyan league
Even Ashley du Preez can score thousands of goals in that Libyan league, so please leave Madala Broos alone - Trinity
- Backpagepix
Nyoso is playing with fishermen and carpenters
Lorch is playing with fishermen and carpenters. He will score a hat-trick in the next game - H Maboko Maboko