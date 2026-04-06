'Thembinkosi Lorch is playing with fishermen & carpenters even Kaizer Chiefs' Ashley du Preez can score a thousand goals! But Hugo Broos ego will make Bafana Bafana's World Cup journey short; Rhulani Mokwena should replace him' - Fans

'Nyoso', as he is commonly referred to, played a crucial role in helping his team advance to the quarter-final of the Libyan Cup on Sunday afternoon at the Misrata Stadium as his team secured a 4-1 victory. It was another impressive outing for the former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns attacker, who has been excellent since his move to North Africa.

Following Thembinkosi Lorch's goal and an assist against Abu Salim last weekend, have a look at fans reactions as sampled by GOAL.