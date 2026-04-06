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Thembinkosi Lorch, Al Ittihad, January 2026Al Ittihad
Seth Willis

'Thembinkosi Lorch is playing with fishermen & carpenters even Kaizer Chiefs' Ashley du Preez can score a thousand goals! But Hugo Broos ego will make Bafana Bafana's World Cup journey short; Rhulani Mokwena should replace him' - Fans

South Africa
T. Lorch
Mexico vs South Africa
Mexico
World Cup
Czechia vs South Africa
Czechia
South Africa vs South Korea
South Korea
Orlando Pirates vs Lamontville Golden Arrows
Orlando Pirates
Lamontville Golden Arrows
Premier Soccer League
Durban City vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Durban City
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
H. Broos
R. Mokwena

'Nyoso', as he is commonly referred to, played a crucial role in helping his team advance to the quarter-final of the Libyan Cup on Sunday afternoon at the Misrata Stadium as his team secured a 4-1 victory. It was another impressive outing for the former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns attacker, who has been excellent since his move to North Africa.

Following Thembinkosi Lorch's goal and an assist against Abu Salim last weekend, have a look at fans reactions as sampled by GOAL.

  • Thembinkosi Lorch & Hugo Broos, October 2025, GFXGoal

    Under Broos, Lorch will never play for Bafana Bafana

    Lorch will never play for Bafana Bafana as long as Hugo Broos is still the coach for so many reasons - Innosoul Thatego

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  • Lyle Foster, Bafana Bafana, March 2026Backpage

    Lorch is better than Foster

    Lorch knows how to unlock low block teams. If I were Broos, I would bring him to play False 9, he is 10x better than Lyle Foster - Andile Dludla II

  • Helman Mkhalele, Bafana Bafana, November 2025Backpage

    Even Mkhelele can't convince Broos to call Lorch?

    So you're telling me that even Helman Mkhelele, himself, as an assistant coach, can't convince Hugo Broos to pick Lorch? - Lubabalo Mamve 

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  • Thembinkosi Lorch, Wydad CasablancaBackpagepix

    Even if Lorch scores 100 goals in every match...

    Thembinkosi Lorch can score 100 goals every match from now until the day Hugo Broos announces his squad, but will still not be going to Mexico.  - Deon Baloyi 

  • Difaa Hassani vs Al IttihadDifaa Hassani

    Libyan league is a mess!

    The Libyan league is a mess at the moment. The South African league is better. Players playing in Mzansi should be considered more in the Bafana Bafana team - Megatalents Football School 

  • Hugo Broos, Helman Mkhalele and Grant Johnson, Bafana BafanaBackpage

    Broos' ego to coast Bafana Bafana!

    Coach Hugo Broos has taken us this far, but his ego will make the Bafana Bafana World Cup journey short - Momelezi MC Conjwa

  • Bafana Bafana fansGetty

    Politics to blame?

    Lorch is absolutely shining outside South Africa. He deserves a place in the national team, but we know politics plays a huge role in Bafana Bafana selection - Matome Walaza WaliNation 

  • Rhulani Mokwena, Al Ittihad SCAl Ittihad

    Mokwena replace Broos

    Rhulani Mokwena should take Hugo Broos ' position with immediate effect. He's the future - Ernest Maphoto 

  • Ashley Du Preez, Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Even Du Preez can score 1000 goals in Libyan league

    Even Ashley du Preez can score thousands of goals in that Libyan league, so please leave Madala Broos alone - Trinity

  • South Africa Bafana Bafana fansBackpagepix

    Nyoso is playing with fishermen and carpenters

    Lorch is playing with fishermen and carpenters. He will score a hat-trick in the next game - H Maboko Maboko 