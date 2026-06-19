Thembinkosi Lorch former teammate reveals why North Africa is proving lucrative for Southern African footballers – ‘This is a rich and open market for talent'

Botswana international Tumisang Orebonye has shed light on why North Africa has become a 'goldmine' for players from the Southern African region.

Having shared a dressing room with former Orlando Pirates talisman Thembinkosi Lorch at Wydad AC, Orebonye has seen firsthand how the move can transform a player's career and bank balance.

The striker, currently playing for Al-Shomooa SC in Libya, believes the financial incentives are a major driver.

“This is a rich and open market for talent from the Southern Region—I’ve seen it and I’m currently living it.

"In terms of pay, obviously, these countries often pay in dollars.

"And we know the dollar has the upper hand against the rand or pula.

"So, naturally, we get better pay than in the Southern African region,” Orebonye told FARPost.

This economic reality is drawing a growing list of names, including the likes of Fagrie Lakay and Elias Mokwana, away from South African shores.



