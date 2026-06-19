Thembinkosi Lorch former teammate reveals why North Africa is proving lucrative for Southern African footballers – ‘This is a rich and open market for talent'
- AFP
The financial allure of the North African market
Botswana international Tumisang Orebonye has shed light on why North Africa has become a 'goldmine' for players from the Southern African region.
Having shared a dressing room with former Orlando Pirates talisman Thembinkosi Lorch at Wydad AC, Orebonye has seen firsthand how the move can transform a player's career and bank balance.
The striker, currently playing for Al-Shomooa SC in Libya, believes the financial incentives are a major driver.
“This is a rich and open market for talent from the Southern Region—I’ve seen it and I’m currently living it.
"In terms of pay, obviously, these countries often pay in dollars.
"And we know the dollar has the upper hand against the rand or pula.
"So, naturally, we get better pay than in the Southern African region,” Orebonye told FARPost.
This economic reality is drawing a growing list of names, including the likes of Fagrie Lakay and Elias Mokwana, away from South African shores.
- Percy Tau/Instagram
Success stories paved by Percy Tau and Lorch
The path to North Africa was famously blazed by Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau, who enjoyed a glittering four-year stint at Al Ahly.
During his time in Cairo, Tau secured two CAF Champions League titles, two Egyptian Premier League titles, and numerous domestic cups.
His success proved that South African players could not only survive but dominate in the continent’s toughest football environments.
Now, Lorch is following a similar upward trajectory after moving from Mamelodi Sundowns to Wydad, where he even netted against Juventus in the FIFA Club World Cup.
Orebonye argues that players moving to these leagues are no longer just trying their luck but are instead ready-made stars making a statement.
“When you move to North Africa, you won’t be trying your luck.
If you’re a quality, well-developed player, you just go in and do your thing. It’s not a matter of trying.
"Look at Lorch, for example.
"You have to come and make a statement that you’re a quality player who deserves to be there.
"Then you cement your place in the team, and that’s it.”
- AFP
Addressing the discipline and mentality gap
Beyond the financial rewards, the North African football culture demands a level of discipline that Orebonye believes can be challenging for those used to the lifestyle in the South.
The 30-year-old forward noted that the social distractions often found in Johannesburg or Gaborone are largely absent in the more conservative and football-focused environments of Morocco, Egypt, and Libya.
“The kind of lifestyle here is different from that in South Africa, Botswana, or Zimbabwe.
"You know the mentality of Southern Africans. Here, it’s work, home, training, and it goes on and on.
"That’s your focus. There’s no other distraction that comes.
"So, you just focus on football. Do your thing. Go back home.
"Do training. You know, you have a lot of time to even do extra sessions,” Orebonye explained.
This shift in focus is cited as a reason why players often find a higher level of consistency when they move abroad.
- Sundowns.
A professional environment for ambitious stars
With Rulani Mokwena now leading Al-Ittihad and players like Thatayaone Ditlhokwe also plying their trade in the region, the Southern African influence in the North continues to grow.
For Orebonye, who was the first Botswana player to win the CAF Confederation Cup with USM Alger, the move is as much about professional growth as it is about the money.
He believes the environment is perfectly suited for those with a high level of ambition.
“Whereas in Southern Africa, you know, we can go to training and then, you know, hang out with my friends, but here it’s different.
"The environment is different and suitable for one who has ambition.
"You have to be disciplined.
"You have to work hard,” Orebonye concluded.
As more players from the Southern region test themselves in Northern leagues, it appears the North African gold rush is only just beginning for the continent's southern stars.