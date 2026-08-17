Thembi Kgatlana SLAMS Banyana Banyana doubters - 'The mentality of fans is that players are simply too old'
Kgatlana defends veteran presence
South Africa international Thembi Kgatlana has reacted strongly to suggestions that the Banyana Banyana squad needs to be cleared of its senior members.
Following a challenging campaign at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco, where the defending champions fell short of expectations, calls for a youth-led rebuild have intensified among the fan base and local media circles.
Speaking to The Sowetan on the narrative surrounding the team's age profile, Kgatlana expressed her frustration with the constant questioning of veteran players.
The 30-year-old forward stated: “I don’t know why people continue to ask that question [whether Banyana’s recent struggles have to do with the ageing squad] because in Europe, there’s Marta [Brazilian veteran playmaker], for example.
She is 40-year-old and still playing at the highest level [For Orlando Pride in the US].”
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The value of experience
Kgatlana believes there is a cultural bias regarding athlete longevity that does not necessarily reflect the physical reality of the modern game.
She questioned the perception of senior players within the African football landscape, suggesting that maturity is often unfairly equated with decline.
The striker argued that a balanced roster is the only way to ensure the long-term health of the national team setup.
“I don’t know if the mentality of African fans is that players are simply too old.
"I don’t think they are. As long as the time is right, you need to blend experience with youth.
"This helps ensure that when senior players retire, there isn’t a massive gap,” she said.
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Navigating the WAFCON disappointment
The debate comes at a sensitive time for Desiree Ellis' side, who entered the tournament as the 2022 champions but saw their title defence end prematurely.
A quarter-final defeat at the hands of hosts Morocco was a significant blow, especially as it initially saw them miss out on automatic qualification for the upcoming World Cup.
Despite the team's collective struggles, Kgatlana's individual performance remained sharp.
She netted three times during the tournament and scored the decisive goal in the 2-1 victory over Nigeria at Casablanca’s Moulay Rachid Stadium to secure a place in the intercontinental playoffs.
“In our team, the majority of players have played in more than five Wafcons, which is a plus for younger ones because they are learning every day, in training, and in matches,” she said.
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World Cup dream remains alive
Banyana Banyana now turn their attention to the World Cup intercontinental playoffs, with the draw set to take place in Zurich this Thursday.
The qualification path is complex, featuring a two-phase playoff system.
The first phase, scheduled for November and December, involves six teams from Africa, Asia, Oceania, and South America competing for just two spots in the final stage of the qualifying process.
In February next year, the remaining hopefuls will be joined by teams from CONCACAF, Europe, and South America to battle for the final three tickets to the global showpiece.
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