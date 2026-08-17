Thembi Kgatlana SLAMS Banyana Banyana doubters - 'The mentality of fans is that players are simply too old'

South Africa international Thembi Kgatlana has reacted strongly to suggestions that the Banyana Banyana squad needs to be cleared of its senior members.

Following a challenging campaign at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco, where the defending champions fell short of expectations, calls for a youth-led rebuild have intensified among the fan base and local media circles.

Speaking to The Sowetan on the narrative surrounding the team's age profile, Kgatlana expressed her frustration with the constant questioning of veteran players.

The 30-year-old forward stated: “I don’t know why people continue to ask that question [whether Banyana’s recent struggles have to do with the ageing squad] because in Europe, there’s Marta [Brazilian veteran playmaker], for example.

She is 40-year-old and still playing at the highest level [For Orlando Pride in the US].”



