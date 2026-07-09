Themba Zwane urged to retire from international football with Bafana Bafana and 'focus on what is there for him at Mamelodi Sundowns'
- AFP
A nightmare World Cup exit
Themba Zwane’s 2026 World Cup experience turned into a personal nightmare during South Africa's tournament opener against Mexico.
Despite the excitement surrounding Bafana Bafana's participation, the veteran midfielder's contribution lasted only 23 minutes after he was introduced as a second-half substitute.
Brazilian referee Wilton Sampaio issued a straight red card to the playmaker, ending his involvement in the match prematurely.
The situation worsened for the Sundowns star when FIFA handed down a three-match suspension.
Although the South African Football Association (SAFA) lodged an appeal against the severity of the sanction, the governing body dismissed the case.
Consequently, Zwane was forced to watch from the sidelines as Bafana Bafana eventually exited the global showpiece at the Last 32 stage.
- ISL
A call for international retirement
Following the conclusion of South Africa's campaign, former PSL striker Fikru Teferra has voiced his opinion that Zwane should step away from the national team setup.
Teferra believes that the 36-year-old has nothing left to prove on the international stage and should prioritize his longevity at Chloorkop.
The former Ethiopia international suggested that leaving now would allow Zwane to preserve his legacy.
"I think it will be good for him to only focus on the club now," he told Kick Off.
"It would have been nice to end his international career at the World Cup, but he was red-carded in the first game.
"I think being the legend that he is and who is respected, he must now announce his international retirement."
- Backpagepix
Legacy and the future at Sundowns
Zwane remains one of the most decorated players in South African football, having debuted for the national team back in 2014 under Gordon Igesund.
However, at nearly 37 years of age, the physical demands of balancing domestic and international commitments are increasing.
Tefera argues that a public announcement is the most professional way to handle the transition, rather than waiting for selection to pass him by.
"There is no future for him in the national team after all," Tefera continued.
"The top players around the world always put it in the public that they have retired instead of waiting until they are not needed anymore.
"It is good to retire with a good name and focus on what is there for him at Sundowns."
- AFP
Prioritising the final years
With Mamelodi Sundowns recently extending Zwane's contract by another year, the focus for 'Mshishi' must now shift to repaying the faith shown by the Brazilians.
As Bafana Bafana looks toward a new cycle of talent, the veteran's departure could open doors for the next generation of creative midfielders while allowing him to maximize his efficiency in the domestic and continental competitions.
"All the energy left in him should be directed towards Sundowns from now onwards," Tefera concluded.
"Sundowns have given him another year on his contract, and he should make it good for the club by giving them all his efforts."
Whether Zwane heeds this advice remains to be seen, but the curtain appears to be closing on one of the finest international careers in South African history.
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