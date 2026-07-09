Themba Zwane urged to retire from international football with Bafana Bafana and 'focus on what is there for him at Mamelodi Sundowns'

Themba Zwane’s 2026 World Cup experience turned into a personal nightmare during South Africa's tournament opener against Mexico.

Despite the excitement surrounding Bafana Bafana's participation, the veteran midfielder's contribution lasted only 23 minutes after he was introduced as a second-half substitute.

Brazilian referee Wilton Sampaio issued a straight red card to the playmaker, ending his involvement in the match prematurely.

The situation worsened for the Sundowns star when FIFA handed down a three-match suspension.

Although the South African Football Association (SAFA) lodged an appeal against the severity of the sanction, the governing body dismissed the case.

Consequently, Zwane was forced to watch from the sidelines as Bafana Bafana eventually exited the global showpiece at the Last 32 stage.



