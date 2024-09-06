Themba Zwane, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 20245Backpagepix
Seth Willis

Themba Zwane sends a message to Manqoba Mngqithi - The accomplished playmaker explains why he plays better with Bafana Bafana than with Mamelodi Sundowns

Africa Cup of Nations QualificationSouth Africa vs UgandaSouth AfricaUgandaMamelodi Sundowns FC vs SuperSport UnitedMamelodi Sundowns FCSuperSport UnitedPremier Soccer League

The veteran midfielder has been Downs star player for many seasons and is not showing any signs of slowing down.

  • Zwane is currently Sundowns' captain
  • He is a regular at both the club and national team level
  • The 35-year-old explains his best position
