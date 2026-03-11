Themba Zwane's and other Mamelodi Sundowns players' return to Bafana Bafana excites Miguel Cardoso but 'let’s see what happens in the next months'
- AFP
Broos turns to Sundowns stars
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos named his 38-man provisional squad for the upcoming back-to-back international friendly against Panama.
The men called up by the Belgian include 11 overseas-based players, as many Orlando Pirates players and nine from Mamelodi Sundowns.
Masandawana players returning to the national team include Themba Zwane, Thapelo Morena, Iqraanm Rayners and Thapelo Maseko, who is out on loan in Cyprus.
- Backpagepix
Cardoso on Sundowns' Bafana returnees
“Yeah, obviously [Rayners’ form] makes me happy, but at the same time it makes me worried because we have a player like Peter [Shalulile], who in the past was so important and is now not in the group, and then we had Lebo [Mothiba], who did well when he entered and helped,” Cardoso said, as per iDiski Times.
“It’s this team of Sundowns that have quality, and in some positions we have many players, and when they perform, they appear but live different moments throughout a season. I’m happy to see he’s doing well and happy to see him back in the national team; I hope he’s in the final squad.
“Also happy to see [Thapelo] Morena back, happy to see Maseko doing well in Cyprus, and he’s also on the list," added the Portuguese.
"Jayden is also back on the list – so happy to see that the boys understand if they want to fight for big achievements, they have to perform and produce results; otherwise, there’s no space in the national team. Let's see what happens in the next months.”
- AFP
Zwane's bold Bafana call
Having been to the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup with Sundowns in June last year, Zwane is eyeing returning to the United States of America, but this time around with Bafana Bafana.
"I will be going to the World Cup, but I still have to work hard, obviously, to prove to the coach that I want to be part of the national team," Zwane said, as per KickOff.
- Backpage
Increased competition for World Cup spots
The following months are likely to see increased competition among South African players battling for World Cup spots.
Both those included in the squad to face Panama and the ones excluded will be fighting to be on the plane to North America.