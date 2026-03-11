Themba Zwane's and other Mamelodi Sundowns players' return to Bafana Bafana excites Miguel Cardoso but 'let’s see what happens in the next months'

“Yeah, obviously [Rayners’ form] makes me happy, but at the same time it makes me worried because we have a player like Peter [Shalulile], who in the past was so important and is now not in the group, and then we had Lebo [Mothiba], who did well when he entered and helped,” Cardoso said, as per iDiski Times.

“It’s this team of Sundowns that have quality, and in some positions we have many players, and when they perform, they appear but live different moments throughout a season. I’m happy to see he’s doing well and happy to see him back in the national team; I hope he’s in the final squad.

“Also happy to see [Thapelo] Morena back, happy to see Maseko doing well in Cyprus, and he’s also on the list," added the Portuguese.

"Jayden is also back on the list – so happy to see that the boys understand if they want to fight for big achievements, they have to perform and produce results; otherwise, there’s no space in the national team. Let's see what happens in the next months.”