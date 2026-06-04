Themba Zwane outlines bold target at Mamelodi Sundowns after contract renewal: 'For me I just want to leave the club with a different look on the badge'
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The legacy of a Sundowns icon
Themba Zwane has long been the heartbeat of Mamelodi Sundowns, and his recent contract extension ensures that his 15-year association with the club will continue.
At 36 years old, the man affectionately known as 'Mshishi' has signed a one-year deal with an option for a further season, keeping him in the yellow and blue for at least one more campaign.
Since arriving at the club as a 21-year-old prospect, Zwane has evolved into one of the most decorated figures in South African football history.
His trophy cabinet is a testament to his longevity and quality, boasting 15 major honours including a staggering nine league titles, four domestic cups, and two CAF Champions League medals.
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Chasing the third star
Despite his massive success, Zwane is not satisfied with his current haul and has outlined a specific, ambitious goal for his remaining time at the club.
The Bafana Bafana international revealed that adding a third star to the Sundowns crest—representing a third CAF Champions League title—is his primary motivation.
“For me, I just want to leave the club with a different look on the badge again,” Zwane said as quoted by iDiski Times.
He is currently one of only two players at the club, alongside veteran goalkeeper Denis Onyango, to have been part of both previous Champions League triumphs, and he is desperate to complete the hat-trick before hanging up his boots.
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Leaving the club in better shape
Zwane’s ambitions extend beyond just continental silverware, as he remains focused on maintaining the domestic dominance that has defined his era at the club.
He made it clear that his objective is to ensure the team continues to grow and succeed during his final years on the pitch, leaving a lasting impact for the next generation.
“With three stars and to win the domestic trophies and the league, yeah, just to leave the club better than I found it,” the midfielder added.
His commitment to the cause remains unwavering, even as he balances his club duties with international responsibilities for South Africa.
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Eyes on the global stage
While his club future is now secure, Zwane’s immediate focus is on the international front as he prepares for the biggest tournament in world football.
The Sundowns talisman is currently in Mexico with the Bafana Bafana squad, putting in the final touches before the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off next week.
Having been an integral part of Hugo Broos’ side, Zwane’s experience will be vital for South Africa on the global stage.
Once his international duties are concluded, he will return to Chloorkop to begin his quest for that elusive third star and further domestic dominance in the Premier Soccer League.