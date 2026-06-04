Themba Zwane outlines bold target at Mamelodi Sundowns after contract renewal: 'For me I just want to leave the club with a different look on the badge'

Themba Zwane has long been the heartbeat of Mamelodi Sundowns, and his recent contract extension ensures that his 15-year association with the club will continue.

At 36 years old, the man affectionately known as 'Mshishi' has signed a one-year deal with an option for a further season, keeping him in the yellow and blue for at least one more campaign.

Since arriving at the club as a 21-year-old prospect, Zwane has evolved into one of the most decorated figures in South African football history.

His trophy cabinet is a testament to his longevity and quality, boasting 15 major honours including a staggering nine league titles, four domestic cups, and two CAF Champions League medals.