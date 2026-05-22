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Themba Zwane opens up on Mamelodi Sundowns’ demanding journey to Morocco – ‘You can see the brotherhood; we push one another’
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Overcoming the travel nightmare to Rabat
Mamelodi Sundowns' quest for a second CAF Champions League title hit a major snag before they even left South Africa.
The 2016 champions were originally scheduled to depart on Tuesday, but their travel plans were thrown into disarray when their chartered flight was denied a landing permit by Moroccan authorities.
This led to a frustrating eight-hour wait inside the aircraft at OR Tambo International Airport before the team was eventually sent home for the night.
The Brazilians finally secured the necessary clearance on Wednesday, allowing them to depart for Rabat.
Despite the exhausting nature of the delay and the subsequent long-haul flight, the team arrived safely on Wednesday night.
Speaking after the team’s initial preparations on Moroccan soil, Zwane was quick to downplay the impact of the fatigue, choosing instead to focus on the collective strength of the group as they prepare for the decisive clash set for Sunday, May 24.
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The brotherhood fuelling the Brazilians
For a veteran like Zwane, maintaining the right psychological atmosphere is just as important as tactical preparation.
The 36-year-old captain revealed that the squad used the long hours of travel to bond closer together, ensuring that the morale remained high despite the physical toll of the journey.
The captain’s leadership has been vital in keeping the players grounded as they eye the biggest prize in African club football.
“The trip was long, but I think the mood is super okay.
"Everyone is so excited,” Zwane told the club’s media department, as reported by FARPost.
“You can see the brotherhood; we push one another. We had some fun on the flight, and we are trying to keep the mood as positive as we can.”
This sense of unity will be essential as they look to defend their slender lead provided by Aubrey Modiba's first-leg strike.
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Tactical adjustments following a slow start
Upon arrival, the technical team, led by Miguel Cardoso, wasted little time in getting the players back onto the pitch.
Thursday marked their first training session in Morocco, which was carefully managed to balance physical recovery with tactical discipline.
Zwane noted that the session was designed to ease the players back into peak condition after the disruption of the previous 48 hours.
“The session was good. Obviously, we have the time to rest and prepare for the session,” Zwane explained.
“I think before the session, obviously, we analysed the opponents, and we know what to expect from them.
"Today [Thursday] was just those tactics of how we are going to approach the game, but starting slowly after this long journey.”
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Final preparations for the showdown with AS FAR
Sundowns enter the second leg with a 1-0 advantage, but they are well aware of the hostile atmosphere that awaits them in Rabat.
AS FAR are formidable opponents on their own turf, and the South African side will need more than just tactical acumen to see out the result.
The focus now shifts entirely to the pitch as Masandawana look to add another star above their crest.
With the travel drama behind them, the emphasis is now on the mental fortitude required to survive a Champions League final away from home.
Zwane and his teammates are no strangers to the pressures of the continent, and with the "brotherhood" firmly intact, the South African champions believe they have what it takes to weather the storm in Morocco and return home as kings of Africa once again.