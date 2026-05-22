Themba Zwane opens up on Mamelodi Sundowns’ demanding journey to Morocco – ‘You can see the brotherhood; we push one another’

Mamelodi Sundowns' quest for a second CAF Champions League title hit a major snag before they even left South Africa.

The 2016 champions were originally scheduled to depart on Tuesday, but their travel plans were thrown into disarray when their chartered flight was denied a landing permit by Moroccan authorities.

This led to a frustrating eight-hour wait inside the aircraft at OR Tambo International Airport before the team was eventually sent home for the night.

The Brazilians finally secured the necessary clearance on Wednesday, allowing them to depart for Rabat.

Despite the exhausting nature of the delay and the subsequent long-haul flight, the team arrived safely on Wednesday night.

Speaking after the team’s initial preparations on Moroccan soil, Zwane was quick to downplay the impact of the fatigue, choosing instead to focus on the collective strength of the group as they prepare for the decisive clash set for Sunday, May 24.