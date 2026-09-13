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'The way you treat us is a disgrace' - Man Utd supporters stage fierce Old Trafford protests against owners before derby clash
Protests erupt outside Old Trafford before the derby
Tensions boiled over ahead of Sunday's highly anticipated match between Manchester United and Manchester City, as roughly 500 supporters gathered outside Old Trafford to demonstrate. Discontent surrounding season ticket sanctions and proposed plans for a new stadium fuelled the angry scenes.
The fans directed their frustration squarely at the club hierarchy, chanting, "They treat us like s***, Ratcliffe and the Glazers, they treat us like s***," and "You can shove your new ground up your a***." Footage shared by journalist Steven Railston showed the initial gathering outside The Bishop Blaize pub before it gradually moved towards Sir Matt Busby Way.
Banners target Ratcliffe and ticket price hikes
The demonstration saw fans unveil several banners targeting the ownership, sending a clear message that the honeymoon period for the INEOS chief is over. Supporters held signs reading "JIM AIN'T THE ONE" and "JIM CAN'T FIX THIS" as they marched.
Another prominent banner took aim at rising costs, stating: "You take it all from fans and banning us for nothing. Premium prices all for greed." The protest group The 1958 declared that "a line has been crossed" regarding recent club decisions. Supporters also chanted, "Just like the Glazers, Sir Jim Ratcliffe is a c***," highlighting the deep fracture between the fanbase and the boardroom.
Inside the stadium fan groups boycott displays
The unrest was not limited to the streets outside the stadium, as fan groups altered their matchday plans to reflect the ongoing anger. Inside Old Trafford, there was no traditional Stretford End fan display for the derby clash. Instead, the fan group TRA opted to hang a single, pointed banner directly above the players' tunnel, which read: "THE WAY YOU TREAT US IS A DISGRACE".
The atmosphere was further summarised by another striking banner present at the march that read: "Broken by a horse. Destroyed by snakes + rats." The message was clear, with the front of the march proudly displaying a banner reading: "We want our club back."
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What comes next for Michael Carrick and United?
Michael Carrick must now attempt to guide his 13th-placed squad -sitting on just four points from one win, one draw, and one defeat- through this toxic atmosphere. They seek a vital victory against Enzo Maresca and City, who currently sit third with a perfect record of nine points from three wins. Following this tense derby, United face a challenging run of fixtures where the hierarchy must address this backlash.
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