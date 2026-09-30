Britain's Daily Mail newspaper said: "All eight of Manchester City's Premier League titles must be stripped and the club relegated to a lower division because of its falsification, which affected the history of its rivals: Manchester United and Liverpool."

The paper went on: "English football has been damaged irreparably and will never be the same again."

Weighing in, the BBC commented: "The scale of the problem is utterly unprecedented, not only in the Premier League, and not only in English football, but across all sports. That is how significant and serious the situation is."

The Sun did not hold back: "This is not just a story of misconduct, but a harsh reckoning for disgraceful behaviour of historic proportions. It is no wonder the other clubs are hoping to see bloodshed (a harsh punishment). The punishment must be as harsh as the verdict."