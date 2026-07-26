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كريستيانو رونالدو قائد النصر kooora
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The toughest decision: has the time come for Al-Nassr to part ways with Cristiano Ronaldo?

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Opinion
C. Ronaldo
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Al Alami is going through a stormy crisis

Al-Nassr of Saudi Arabia are living through one of the most difficult periods in their modern history. A financial crisis has cast a shadow over the club's future, and it could bring down their entire sporting project.

Amid talk of huge debts and the struggle to close new signings, the name of Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to the fore. This time it isn't his goals or his numbers, though. It's a question bolder than ever before: has the time come for him to leave?

Ronaldo's historic value and what he brings on the pitch count for plenty. But his continued presence coincides with Al-Nassr's debts reaching 800 million riyals, and the situation has become catastrophic in every sense of the word.

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    A project that drained the budget

    Ronaldo has undeniably transformed the image of the Saudi league on a global scale, driving Al-Nassr's marketing value to unprecedented heights. In return, though, he leads what is regarded as the most expensive project in the club's history.

    The Portuguese star's huge salary, along with the privileges tied to his contract, represents an enormous financial burden. It comes at a time when Al-Nassr are suffering a clear crisis, one that has left them unable to conclude new deals or even settle renewals for some of their players.

    Talk of large debts has surfaced. So it is reasonable for some to ask the question: can Al-Nassr keep this project going at the same cost?

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  • Football is not built around a single player

    The great footballing experiences have proven that long-term success does not rely on a single star, but on an integrated system comprising players, a coach and a stable administration.

    Should Al-Nassr decide to end the Ronaldo project, they would free up considerable financial space. That would allow the administration to conclude more than one impactful deal and settle part of its financial commitments, rather than pouring the bulk of the budget into a single player.

    Read also: A catastrophic assessment.. The awakening of Morocco's and Egypt's stars stuns Ronaldo at the World Cup!

    The issue, then, is not Ronaldo's technical value. It is the cost of the entire project weighed against the sporting return the team has managed so far.

  • What if he had continued?

    Ronaldo, though, cannot shoulder the blame alone. He is still producing outstanding numbers, keeping up his professionalism and continuing to score goals and make the difference, while his commercial pull remains a vital source of income for the club.

    Keeping him around, however, means keeping up huge financial commitments too. That could limit the management's ability to rebuild the team, especially if the financial crisis runs deeper than anyone believes.

    The decision, then, will not be purely sporting. Economics will weigh just as heavily, tying Ronaldo's future directly to Al-Nassr's ability to climb out of their current crisis.

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    The hardest decision

    If the aim is only to compete for titles this season, keeping Ronaldo may make sense. But build a sustainable project that restores Al-Nassr to the summit for years to come, and the management may be forced into the hardest decision of its recent history.

    Ronaldo's departure would not spell the end for Al-Nassr, just as his stay guarantees nothing in the way of silverware. One thing is certain. The current crisis has cracked open a door no one ever imagined opening: has ending the Ronaldo project become the way to save Al-Nassr?

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