Al-Nassr of Saudi Arabia are living through one of the most difficult periods in their modern history. A financial crisis has cast a shadow over the club's future, and it could bring down their entire sporting project.

Amid talk of huge debts and the struggle to close new signings, the name of Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to the fore. This time it isn't his goals or his numbers, though. It's a question bolder than ever before: has the time come for him to leave?

Ronaldo's historic value and what he brings on the pitch count for plenty. But his continued presence coincides with Al-Nassr's debts reaching 800 million riyals, and the situation has become catastrophic in every sense of the word.