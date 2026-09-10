Saudi football fans are in for another taste of fresh talent as the Joy Elite League, the Saudi Under-21 League, returns to action.
Seven fixtures open the fourth round on Sunday 13 September, with five more to follow the next day.
Saudi football fans are in for another taste of fresh talent as the Joy Elite League, the Saudi Under-21 League, returns to action.
Seven fixtures open the fourth round on Sunday 13 September, with five more to follow the next day.
One man will draw every eye when Al-Hazm and Al-Fateh meet again in the fourth round of the Joy Elite League: the hero of last season's final.
Four months ago, when the two sides clashed in the final of the Saudi Under-21 League, few expected Hassan Idris to be the one to shine. He proved them wrong, stealing the show in the first final.
Two goals in roughly five minutes from Idris fired Al-Hazm to a 3-1 win over Al-Fateh and delivered the inaugural Joy Elite League title.
Now the fixture comes round again on Monday. Al-Hazm's fans are desperate for Idris to reappear and drive the team to a second straight win over the same opponents.
He has already made his mark this season. Idris struck the third goal in Al-Hazm's 3-1 victory over Al-Faiha in the last round, proof that he is primed to light up the meeting with Al-Fateh once more.
Al-Fateh striker Jefferson Ramos, a summer arrival from Cape Verde, comes into the same fixture with a different motivation. Al-Hazm were the only side to escape his bite in last season's knockout rounds.
En Ras plundered six goals across those knockout ties. Three came against Al-Wehda in the quarter-final play-off, two against Al-Nassr in the quarter-final and one past Al-Qadsiah in the semi-final.
Al-Hazm proved the exception. He drew a blank against them as his side lost the final 3-1, missing out on a first Joy Elite League title.
Now Ramos is chasing redemption, not just against Al-Hazm but from his own goal drought in the last round.
Al-Fateh beat Al-Nassr 2-1, yet En Ras never got on the scoresheet. He watched teammate Abdulaziz Al-Fawaz stamp his authority on the brace, offering nothing of his own bar a yellow card.
Ramos has still found the net four times in the Joy Elite League after three rounds. That leaves him second in the scoring charts, level with Al-Ahli winger Ziyad Aba and two behind Al-Ettifaq striker Mohammed Al-Aissa.
Al-Issa has a golden chance to score for a fourth match running and stretch his lead at the top of the scoring charts when Al-Ettifaq face Al-Wehda in the fourth round.
Six goals in three rounds. That's two a game, and the striker simply hasn't stopped finding the net. Expect more of the same against Al-Wehda.
Al-Wehda's defence fell apart in the last round, shipping a 4-1 defeat to Al-Ittihad. They've now conceded five goals across their last two matches alone.
Everything points to another Al-Issa strike, especially with his rivals at the summit, Ziyad Aba and Jefferson Ramos, both drawing a blank in the last round.
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One name lit up the meeting between Al-Ittihad and Al-Wehda: Adnan Al-Bishri, who fired home the third goal for "the Tigers".
Watch it back and the quality is obvious. Al-Bishri controlled the ball beautifully, glided past his man and finished with power and precision. It bodes well for a new striker capable of leading Saudi football in the years to come.
Al-Qadsiah's defenders may end up doing him a favour. If they tighten their marking on team-mate Ammar Al-Ghamdi, Al-Ittihad's top scorer since last season, Al-Bishri could slip free and strike again.
His rise began elsewhere. Al-Bishri was one of the brightest talents at Al-Ahli, the traditional neighbour and rival of Al-Ittihad, before "the Dean" landed him on a free transfer in the summer of 2025.
The final talent everyone is waiting to watch is Salman Sagheer, the Al-Nassr player, when his team faces Al-Feiha on Sunday.
Al-Nassr lost their last match against Al-Fateh 1-2, but they came away with a single gain: their talent Salman Sagheer, who scored the capital club's only goal in stoppage time.
That goal showcased wonderful individual skill from the young player. He dribbled past more than one man before placing the ball into the net. It also displayed boundless self-confidence, with Sagheer unfazed by his team's level or their deficit on the scoreboard.
Sagheer may well be an extension of the many talents to have emerged at Al-Nassr in the Joy Elite League since last season, among them Abdulmalik Al-Jaber, Abdulrahman Sofyani, Saad Haqawi, Haidar Abdulkarim and Asem Mohammed.