One man will draw every eye when Al-Hazm and Al-Fateh meet again in the fourth round of the Joy Elite League: the hero of last season's final.

Four months ago, when the two sides clashed in the final of the Saudi Under-21 League, few expected Hassan Idris to be the one to shine. He proved them wrong, stealing the show in the first final.

Two goals in roughly five minutes from Idris fired Al-Hazm to a 3-1 win over Al-Fateh and delivered the inaugural Joy Elite League title.

Now the fixture comes round again on Monday. Al-Hazm's fans are desperate for Idris to reappear and drive the team to a second straight win over the same opponents.

He has already made his mark this season. Idris struck the third goal in Al-Hazm's 3-1 victory over Al-Faiha in the last round, proof that he is primed to light up the meeting with Al-Fateh once more.