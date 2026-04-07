The target is clear! In-form Kaizer Chiefs star Wandile Duba reveals ambition as Amakhosi resurgence stretches to three straight games
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Duba highlights ambition
In-form Kaizer Chiefs star Wandile Duba is confident that the Soweto giants can still seal a top-two position.
Currently, the Glamour Boys are third with 39 points, which is 12 points fewer than what second-placed Orlando Pirates have.
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Plan
“Our plan is finishing in the top two right now. We just have to win all remaining matches. If we can do that, we can get number two or three,” Duba told SuperSport TV.
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Best position
Although Duba's prediction is a top-two position, that contradicts what his coach, Khalil Ben Youssef, believes are the Chiefs' realistic ambitions.
"In the league, we are fighting for the best position that we can get. If we can fight for the first position, we will fight. If it is the second position, we will fight. But I think the most important thing is to finish in the top three," Ben Youssef stated.
"That is the minimum that we can do this season. Now, for the future, I think we have to continue to work, and we have to think about the next game.
"Like I say every time, we are managing each game, game by game, like a cup game, and now have to start thinking about the next game," he concluded.
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Duba reflects on win over Orbit College
Meanwhile, Duba welcomed Amakhosi's win over Orbit College but acknowledged how difficult the game was in the opening 20 minutes.
“I’m very happy about the match [we played against Orbit]; we didn’t start in a good way. But we settled into the game after 20 minutes, and then we were able to get the first goal,” Duba added.
“We told each other that we had to calm down because we knew we had a good plan for the game and it would work; it’s just that things didn’t go well in the first 20 minutes."
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Three in a row
The win over the Premier Soccer League debutants was Chiefs' third in a row in the league.
The Naturena outfit is on an upward trajectory after ending a four-match winless run that placed the coaches and the players under immense pressure.
Chiefs will be in action again on April 12 when they will host TS Galaxy.