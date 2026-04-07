The target is clear! In-form Kaizer Chiefs star Wandile Duba reveals ambition as Amakhosi resurgence stretches to three straight games

Although Duba's prediction is a top-two position, that contradicts what his coach, Khalil Ben Youssef, believes are the Chiefs' realistic ambitions.

"In the league, we are fighting for the best position that we can get. If we can fight for the first position, we will fight. If it is the second position, we will fight. But I think the most important thing is to finish in the top three," Ben Youssef stated.

"That is the minimum that we can do this season. Now, for the future, I think we have to continue to work, and we have to think about the next game.

"Like I say every time, we are managing each game, game by game, like a cup game, and now have to start thinking about the next game," he concluded.