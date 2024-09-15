'The Sono family will give Orlando Pirates management problems when Irvin Khoza goes! 'Tito' Maswanganyi never asked for Jomo's jersey - No. 10 is nothing at Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns' - Fans

The debate about the Buccaneers' shirt number 10 seems to be far from its end as fans responded to Rhulani Mokwena's father's remarks.

Former Orlando Pirates player Julius Sono made a bold claim about the club’s jersey number 10 which was retired over two decades for now.

The famous jersey used to be worn by the club's legend Jomo Sono and it has been since retired in honour of him.

The Soweto giants' supporters want the current club's star Patrick Maswanganyi to use the jersey in all competitions but Jomo's younger brother KK Sono has insisted no one should be given the shirt.

GOAL has put together some of the interesting responses to KK Sono by fans.

