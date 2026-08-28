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imago-sport-1081817831.jpgZUMA Press Wire
Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

The secret in the early hours of dawn: the Alvarez family makes a decisive move

Transfers
LaLiga
Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
Arsenal
J. Alvarez
Spain
Argentina

Two options for Álvarez after Atlético Madrid's intransigence

Julian Alvarez's future is heading for a decisive resolution. Barcelona remain keen on the Argentine striker, but Atletico Madrid are holding firm and refusing to open talks with the Catalan club.

Joan Laporta confirmed last Wednesday that Barcelona had not given up on the deal. Atletico responded with a statement of their own, backing the board's decision not to sell to Barcelona over the way the club believe the Catalans behaved throughout the negotiations.

According to "Sport", citing Cadena Ser, Alvarez's family thrashed the situation out in a marathon meeting over the past few hours. It ran for more than five hours and stretched into the early morning, bringing together the player's agent Fernando Hidalgo and every member of his team, including his lawyers.

They gathered to weigh up his options. Should Alvarez finally accept Arsenal's offer, with a move to Barcelona looking increasingly out of reach, or try to mend his relationship with Atletico Madrid? Those are the only two realistic routes on the table right now.

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  • Julian AlvarezGetty Images

    Álvarez and the step backwards

    Arsenal stand as the only genuine option to prise the Argentine away from the Metropolitano. The problem? Julian himself remains far from convinced about a move to the Gunners.

    The second route is trickier for the forward. It hinges on staying at Atletico Madrid and offering an apology.

    Alvarez would have to take a step back, accept the current situation and work to win back the trust of the Atletico Madrid fans.

    Things have grown especially complicated since Atletico hardened their tone more than ever. The club insist Julian is not for sale to Barcelona, and the board have lined up entirely behind that decision.

    Arsenal boast the financial muscle to complete a huge deal, and they continue to monitor the dispute closely. 

    Alvarez must now make his call: chase the Barcelona move to the very end and risk being stuck in Madrid, or open the door to Arsenal.

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