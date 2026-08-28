Julian Alvarez's future is heading for a decisive resolution. Barcelona remain keen on the Argentine striker, but Atletico Madrid are holding firm and refusing to open talks with the Catalan club.

Joan Laporta confirmed last Wednesday that Barcelona had not given up on the deal. Atletico responded with a statement of their own, backing the board's decision not to sell to Barcelona over the way the club believe the Catalans behaved throughout the negotiations.

According to "Sport", citing Cadena Ser, Alvarez's family thrashed the situation out in a marathon meeting over the past few hours. It ran for more than five hours and stretched into the early morning, bringing together the player's agent Fernando Hidalgo and every member of his team, including his lawyers.

They gathered to weigh up his options. Should Alvarez finally accept Arsenal's offer, with a move to Barcelona looking increasingly out of reach, or try to mend his relationship with Atletico Madrid? Those are the only two realistic routes on the table right now.

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