The Relebohile Mofokeng debate! Where is he best suited for Orlando Pirates & Bafana Bafana? Jomo Sono has his say

"He’s not a winger, Rele is not a winger; I will see now if I can satisfy us in that [No. 10] position. For me, he will not play anymore on the wings, because I don’t think he’s a winger," the tactician told the media.

“He doesn’t have the qualities to be a good winger. I think he has the qualities to be a good number 10. Because of his intelligence and qualities, he can help the team a lot.

“It’s up to him now; I will give him the chance, and we will see what that brings," Broos concluded.