The Relebohile Mofokeng debate! Where is he best suited for Orlando Pirates & Bafana Bafana? Jomo Sono has his say
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The recent stats this season
Relebohile Mofokeng has been a factor at Orlando Pirates owing to his exploits and consistency.
In the 28 games played across all competitions, the attacker has found the back of the net eight times and produced six assists. Interestingly, seven strikes and three assists have come from the latest 10 engagements for the Soweto giants, especially when played in the No. 10 role.
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What Bafana Bafana's Hugo Broos thinks
"He’s not a winger, Rele is not a winger; I will see now if I can satisfy us in that [No. 10] position. For me, he will not play anymore on the wings, because I don’t think he’s a winger," the tactician told the media.
“He doesn’t have the qualities to be a good winger. I think he has the qualities to be a good number 10. Because of his intelligence and qualities, he can help the team a lot.
“It’s up to him now; I will give him the chance, and we will see what that brings," Broos concluded.
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Mofokeng responds
“If the coach puts me in as a winger or No. 10, I just have to perform in the team," Mofokeng opened up.
"It is the same because No. 10 and a winger are almost in the same position, so I think I just have to perform anywhere they put me," he explained.
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Jomo Sono shares his mind
“He’s a good player, to be honest,” Sono told Soccerbeat.
“He can play anywhere. Good players play anywhere. He can play anywhere up front.
“I mean, you can see some of the goals he scores coming from the wing, you know, he’s class. He’s a class player.”