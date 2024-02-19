The PSL manager sack race: Steve Komphela gone - Who could be next?

The 2023/24 Premier Soccer League season has seen several coaches ousted and others under severe pressure.

Former Kaizer Chiefs attacker Shaun Bartlett was the first coach to be axed in the ongoing 2023/24 Premier League campaign.

The 50-year-old struggled to make an impact for Cape Town Spurs who he helped get promoted to the South African top-tier a couple of months ago.

Following Bartlett through the exit door was Molefi Ntseki who left Kaizer Chiefs 'by mutual consent' on October 23.

Article continues below

It was then, after much speculation, Brandon Truter's turn as he paid the price for poor results at Sekhukhune and now, Richards Bay have parted ways with Kaitano Tembo.

As expected, Chippa United have rung changes to their technical team as well and now Moroka Swallows have also swung the axe.

GOAL looks at the coaches who have already been shown the exit door and some of their colleagues who could follow in the coming weeks.