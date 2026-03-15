The Premier League remains unpredictable: three of English football’s ‘big clubs’ are facing the threat of relegation. The league table

Glorious histories and traditions stretching back over a century, but in a constantly evolving Premier League, there is no time to rest on one’s laurels. Tottenham, West Ham and Nottingham Forest know this all too well – three teams accustomed to far better times, the Spurs above all – and who, instead, over the last eight league matches will have to fight to the very end to avoid relegation and tarnishing their legacy.

Tottenham continue to face the most complicated situation, failing to win despite the change of manager and the arrival of Igor Tudor. The Spurs are currently one point clear of the relegation zone, occupied by West Ham and Nottingham Forest, who are stuck on 29 points. Further up are newly promoted Leeds on 32 points. Wolverhampton haveshown a burst of pride, picking up 8 points from their last 5 matches, but are destined to wait for the maths to be done and face a foregone conclusion of relegation. Burnleyare also well clear of the trio of teams at risk, stuck on 20 points with eight matches still to go.

On paper, Nottingham Forest appear to have the toughest run-in, with matches still to come against Aston Villa, Chelsea and Manchester United. Meanwhile, all eyes are on next week’s head-to-head clash between Tottenham and Forest themselves.